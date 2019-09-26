Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments : Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be Held on 20 November 2019

北京市春立正達醫療器械股份有限公司

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. *

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1858)

Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be Held on 20 November 2019

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of H Share(s)/Domestic Share(s)(Note 2)

of RMB1.00 each in the capital of Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.* (the "Company"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the

Extraordinary General Meeting or (Note 3)

of

to act as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Extraordinary General Meeting and any adjournment thereof to be held at the Conference Room of Room 2007, 20/F, Gaohe Lanfeng Building (高和藍峰大廈), 98 East Third Ring Road South, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 (the "Extraordinary General Meeting"), for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out in the notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting, and voting on behalf of me/us under my/our name as indicated below (Note 4) in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting and any of its adjournment.

Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 27 September 2019.

Ordinary resolutions For (Note 4) Against (Note 4) Abstained (Note 4)

1. " To consider and approve the distribution of the Interim Dividend of RMB10,375,560 based on its total share capital of 138,340,800 Shares."

Date: 2019 Shareholder 's Signature (Note 5)

Notes:

Important: You should first read the extraordinary general meeting circular of the Company dated 27 September 2019 before appointing a proxy.