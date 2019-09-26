Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy : CHANGE IN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr. Tan, aged 42, joined the Company in 2016 and is the Vice President. He is in charge of several business departments of the Group including the Department of Finance and Treasury, the Risk Control and Legal Centre and the Strategy Department, etc. and he also acts as the director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Tan graduated from the China University of Petroleum (Beijing) with a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering, and he also obtained a master degree in business administration from the China University of Petroleum (Beijing). Mr. Tan has extensive experience and knowledge in clean energy investment and corporate management. Mr. Tan joined the China Development Bank in 2002, and he served as the deputy head of the second division of the first evaluation and review bureau in 2007, worked as a senior economist in 2009, and acted as the head of the seventh division of the first evaluation and review bureau in 2012. During his service at the China Development Bank, Mr. Tan committed to energy project development and assessment. He has presided over more than 100 energy projects, involving a power generation installed capacity of 50 million kilowatts, a coal production capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum, a crude oil import volume of more than 20 million tonnes per annum, a natural gas import volume of 10 billion cubic meters per annum, with a committed line of credit of more than RMB900 billion. He was the first head of the new energy division of the China Development Bank, which promoted the increase of the bank's loans granted to wind power, photovoltaic power and biomass power assets from less than RMB20 billion to RMB300 billion within five years, accounting for more than 30% of bank financing across the whole industry.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Mr. Tan Zaixing ("Mr. Tan") has been appointed as an executive Director with effect from 26 September 2019.

Mr. Tan has entered into a service agreement with the Company pursuant to which he has agreed to act as an executive Director for a term of 3 years and subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the Company's articles of association and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Pursuant to the service agreement, Mr. Tan is entitled to an annual remuneration of HK$144,000, which is determined with reference to the prevailing market conditions, and his duties and responsibilities in the Group.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Tan (i) does not hold any position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries nor have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company; (ii) has not held any directorship in other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years or other major appointments and professional qualifications; and (iii) does not have, and is not deemed to have, any interests in any shares, underlying shares or debentures (as defined under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO")) of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters concerning the appointment of Mr. Tan that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor is there any information relating to Mr. Tan that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules.

The Board would like to express its warmest welcome to Mr. Tan for joining the Board.

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Mr. Wang Ye ("Mr. Wang") has resigned as an executive Director and President of the Company with effect from 26 September 2019 after taking into account his health and age condition. Mr. Wang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to give appreciation to Mr. Wang for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited

Hu Xiaoyong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight Directors, namely Mr. Hu Xiaoyong, Mr. Shi Xiaobei, Mr. Huang Weihua, Mr. Tan Zaixing and Ms. Huang Danxia as executive Directors; and Mr. Li Fujun, Mr. Xu Honghua and Mr. Chiu Kung Chik as independent non-executive Directors.

