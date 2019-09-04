Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 04:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01250)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Liu Kin Wai ("Mr. Liu") has resigned as the company secretary of the Company and will cease to be an authorised representative of the Company for the purposes of Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (collectively, the "Authorised Representative") with effect from 4 September 2019 due to other working arrangements.

Mr. Liu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange or the shareholders of the Company. The Board would like to take this opportunity to give appreciation to Mr. Liu for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office as the company secretary of the Company.

Following the resignation of Mr. Liu, the Board is pleased to announce that Ms. So Hiu Wa ("Ms. So") has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company and the Authorised Representative with effect from 4 September 2019.

Ms. So holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a master degree in Corporate Governance. She is an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Ms. So has about 7 years of experience in the company secretarial, corporate governance and compliance matters.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited

Hu Xiaoyong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight Directors, namely Mr. Hu Xiaoyong, Mr. Shi Xiaobei, Mr. Huang Weihua, Mr. Wang Ye and Ms. Huang Danxia as executive Directors; and Mr. Li Fujun, Mr. Xu Honghua and Mr. Chiu Kung Chik as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 08:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:31aGlobal Electric Actuators Market 2019-2023 | 7% CAGR Project over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
05:31aCLEANTECH INVEST OYJ : Loudspring Oyj - Manager's Transactions
AQ
05:31aAchieve Life Sciences Announces Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05:30aWESTPAY : Offentliggörande av prospekt med anledning av förestående företrädesemission
AQ
05:30aOpthea's Phase 2b Study of OPT-302 in Wet AMD to be Presented in Late-Breaking Session of EURETINA
GL
05:27aZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY : Notice of the first h shareholders class meeting of 2019
PU
05:27aSOTHEBYS : (Simplified Chinese) Sotheby's Hong Kong Important Watches Autumn Sale To Take Place on 8 October 2019
PU
05:27aADD NEW ENERGY INVESTMENT HLDNGS : Purchase of shares by director
PU
05:27aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Director Declaration
PU
05:27aVALOR RESOURCES : REZ - Acquisition of Radio Gold Project Farm-In.pdf
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAAB AB : SAAB : at DSEI 2019
2THALES : THALES : discloses its 2019 half-year results
3BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Barratt shares fall as subdued outlook overshadows profit rise
4Oil prices nudge up, but economic worries loom
5SEADRILL LTD : SEADRILL : Sdrl -- Sonadrill Joint Venture Contract Award

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group