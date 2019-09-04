Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Liu Kin Wai ("Mr. Liu") has resigned as the company secretary of the Company and will cease to be an authorised representative of the Company for the purposes of Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (collectively, the "Authorised Representative") with effect from 4 September 2019 due to other working arrangements.

Mr. Liu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange or the shareholders of the Company. The Board would like to take this opportunity to give appreciation to Mr. Liu for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office as the company secretary of the Company.

Following the resignation of Mr. Liu, the Board is pleased to announce that Ms. So Hiu Wa ("Ms. So") has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company and the Authorised Representative with effect from 4 September 2019.

Ms. So holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a master degree in Corporate Governance. She is an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Ms. So has about 7 years of experience in the company secretarial, corporate governance and compliance matters.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited

Hu Xiaoyong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight Directors, namely Mr. Hu Xiaoyong, Mr. Shi Xiaobei, Mr. Huang Weihua, Mr. Wang Ye and Ms. Huang Danxia as executive Directors; and Mr. Li Fujun, Mr. Xu Honghua and Mr. Chiu Kung Chik as independent non-executive Directors.