Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITIONS OF 54.09% EQUITY INTEREST IN QINGHAI HUAXIN HYDROPOWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD* (in PDF)
10/09/2019 | 08:26pm EDT
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01250)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
ACQUISITIONS OF 54.09% EQUITY INTEREST
IN QINGHAI HUAXIN HYDROPOWER DEVELOPMENT
CO., LTD*
THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS
On 9 October 2019, the Vendor, QHRA, Mr. Yang and the Purchaser, an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into (i) the First Equity Transfer Agreement in relation to the First Acquisition at a consideration of RMB1,270,586,100; and (ii) the Second Equity Transfer Agreement in relation to the Second Acquisition at a consideration of RMB129,413,900.
Upon the Completion, the Company will indirectly hold a total of 54.09% equity interest in the Project Company.
IMPLICATION UNDER THE LISTING RULES
As the transactions contemplated under the Equity Transfer Agreements will be entered into with the same party and within a twelve-month period, the First Acquisition and the Second Acquisition shall be aggregated in the calculation of the relevant percentage ratios to determine the classification of notifiable transactions under the Listing Rules.
Since certain of the applicable percentage ratios set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisitions exceed 5% and all of the applicable ratios are less than 25%, the Acquisitions constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
THE FIRST EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT
On 9 October 2019, the Vendor, QHRA, Mr. Yang and the Purchaser, an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the First Equity Transfer Agreement.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquires, Mr. Yang, QHRA, the Vendor and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) are independent of the Company and its connected persons.
The key terms of the First Equity Transfer Agreement are set out as follows:
Subject Matter
Pursuant to the terms of the First Equity Transfer Agreement, the Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire, and the Vendor conditionally agreed to sell, 49.09% equity interest in the Project Company.
Consideration and Payment Term
The consideration for the First Acquisition is RMB1,270,586,100. The Purchaser shall pay the consideration for the First Acquisition in cash into the Escrow Account on the date upon which the relevant registration documents submitted by the Vendor have been accepted by the Administration for Market Regulation. Such consideration shall be released to the Vendor within 3 days from the date upon which the relevant registration with the Administration for Market Regulation is completed.
Completion of the First Acquisition
Completion of the First Acquisition is conditional upon (i) the Purchaser being satisfied with its due diligence results on the Project Company; and (ii) certain debt restructuring processes between, among others, the Vendor, the Project Company, QHRA and Mr. Yang having been completed in order to release and discharge all security and encumbrances over the Equity Interest, and the relevant liabilities of the Project Company owed to the Vendor.
Subject to the written notice to proceed with the First Acquisition issued by the Purchaser to the Vendor, Completion of the First Acquisition shall take place on the date upon which the relevant registration with the Administration for Market Regulation is completed in respect of the Acquisitions.
THE SECOND EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT
On 9 October 2019, the Vendor, QHRA, Mr. Yang and the Purchaser, an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Second Equity Transfer Agreement.
The key terms of the Second Equity Transfer Agreement are set out as follows:
Subject Matter
Pursuant to the terms of the Second Equity Transfer Agreement, the Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire, and the Vendor conditionally agreed to sell, 5% equity interest in the Project Company.
Consideration and payment term
The consideration for the Second Acquisition is RMB129,413,900. The Purchaser shall pay the consideration for the Second Acquisition in cash into the Escrow Account on the date upon which the relevant registration documents submitted by the Vendor have been accepted by the Administration for Market Regulation. Such consideration shall be released to the Vendor within 3 days from the date upon which the relevant registration with the Administration for Market Regulation is completed.
Completion of the Second Acquisition
Completion of the Second Acquisition is conditional upon (i) the Purchaser being satisfied with its due diligence results on the Project Company; and (ii) certain debt restructuring processes between, among others, the Vendor, the Project Company, QHRA and Mr. Yang having been completed in order to release and discharge all security and encumbrances over the Equity Interest, and the relevant liabilities of the Project Company owed to the Vendor.
Subject to the written notice to proceed with the Second Acquisition issued by the Purchaser to the Vendor, Completion of the Second Acquisition shall take place on the date upon which the relevant registration with the Administration for Market Regulation is completed in respect of the Acquisitions.
Considerations for the Acquisitions
The considerations for the Acquisitions were determined after arm's length negotiations between the Purchaser and the Vendor with reference to the net assets value of the Project Company. The Purchaser will finance the considerations for the Acquisitions by internal resources and/or bank borrowings of the Group.
Completion of the Acquisitions
The First Acquisition and the Second Acquisition should be completed simultaneously. Upon Completion of the Acquisitions, the Company will indirectly hold a total of 54.09% equity interest in the Project Company. The Project Company will become a subsidiary of the Company and its financial results will be consolidated to the accounts of the Group.
If the Completion has not been taken place on or before the Long Stop Date, the Equity Transfer Agreements shall lapse. Neither party shall be bound to proceed with the Acquisitions and be entitled to claim against other party for any reliefs thereafter.
INFORMATION OF THE VENDOR
The Vendor is a company established in the PRC with limited liability and holds 54.09% equity interest in the Project Company as at the date of this announcement. The Vendor is principally engaged in the provision of trust services.
INFORMATION OF THE PROJECT COMPANY
The Project Company is a company established in the PRC with limited liability and is principally engaged in the investment, development, construction and management of the Project. As at the date of this announcement, the Project is still under construction.
Based on the unaudited financial information provided by the Project Company, as at 31 August 2019, the total and net asset values of the Project Company amounted to approximately RMB8,695 million and approximately RMB2,588 million, respectively.
The audited financial information of the Project Company for the two financial years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018 as prepared under the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises is set out as follows:
For the financial
For the financial
year ended
year ended
31 December
31 December
2018
2017
(RMB)
(RMB)
Profit before taxation
0
0
Profit after taxation
0
|
0
INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY, THE GROUP AND THE PURCHASER
The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The Group is principally engaged in the investment, development, construction, operation and management of photovoltaic power businesses, wind power businesses and clean heat supply businesses in the PRC.
The Purchaser is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and is principally engaged in investment holding.
