Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITIONS OF 54.09% EQUITY INTEREST IN QINGHAI HUAXIN HYDROPOWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD* (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01250)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITIONS OF 54.09% EQUITY INTEREST

IN QINGHAI HUAXIN HYDROPOWER DEVELOPMENT

CO., LTD*

THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS

On 9 October 2019, the Vendor, QHRA, Mr. Yang and the Purchaser, an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into (i) the First Equity Transfer Agreement in relation to the First Acquisition at a consideration of RMB1,270,586,100; and (ii) the Second Equity Transfer Agreement in relation to the Second Acquisition at a consideration of RMB129,413,900.

Upon the Completion, the Company will indirectly hold a total of 54.09% equity interest in the Project Company.

IMPLICATION UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As the transactions contemplated under the Equity Transfer Agreements will be entered into with the same party and within a twelve-month period, the First Acquisition and the Second Acquisition shall be aggregated in the calculation of the relevant percentage ratios to determine the classification of notifiable transactions under the Listing Rules.