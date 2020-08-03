Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Gr : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - SUBSCRIPTION OF INTEREST IN A FUND 0 08/03/2020 | 07:17am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2389) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION OF INTEREST IN A FUND THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT The Board is pleased to announce that, on 3 August 2020, Subscriber A, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Company, and the Fund entered into the Subscription Agreement, pursuant to which Subscriber A agreed to subscribe for the Class A Shares attributable to the Segregated Portfolio, a segregated portfolio of the Fund, at a total subscription amount of approximately USD1.49 million. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS Pursuant to Rules 14.22 and 14.23 of the Listing Rules, the Subscription will be aggregated with the First Subscription and the Second Subscription for the purpose of calculating the percentage ratios. When aggregated, as the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Subscription exceeds 5% but less than 25%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. - 1 - INTRODUCTION The Board is pleased to announce that, on 3 August 2020, Subscriber A, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Company, and the Fund entered into the Subscription Agreement, pursuant to which Subscriber A agreed to subscribe for the Class A Shares attributable to the Segregated Portfolio, a segregated portfolio of the Fund, at a total subscription amount of approximately USD1.49 million. On 15 April 2020, Subscriber A and the Fund entered into a subscription agreement, pursuant to which Subscriber A subscribed for Class A Shares attributable to the Segregated Portfolio at a total subscription amount of approximately USD2.87 million (the "First Subscription"). On 2 July 2020, Subscriber B and the Fund entered into a subscription agreement, pursuant to which Subscriber B subscribed for Class A Shares attributable to the Segregated Portfolio at a total subscription amount of USD1.38 million (the "Second Subscription"). THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT The principal terms of the Subscription Agreement are summarised as follows: Date: 3 August 2020 Parties: Beijing Enterprises Capital Holding Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as the Subscriber A; and the Fund Assets to be acquired and subscription amount: Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, Subscriber A agreed to subscribe for the Class A Shares attributable to the Segregated Portfolio, a segregated portfolio of the Fund, at a total subscription amount of approximately USD1.49 million, which is payable by the Company by cash from its internal resources. The subscription amount is determined based on the terms of the PPM and the condition of the Company's idle cash. - 2 - Terms of the Segregated Portfolio Name of the Segregated BE FORTUNE DIVERSIFIED INCOME FUND SP II Portfolio: Participating Shares: The directors of the Fund have initially created and designated one class in respect of the Segregated Portfolio, being Class A Shares, which are being offered under the terms of the PPM. At any time the directors of the Fund may create and designate additional classes in respect of the Segregated Portfolio without notice to, or the consent of, the holders of Participating Shares. The directors of the Fund may differentiate between classes on various bases, including as to the dealing currency, the fees payable, the level of information provided and redemption rights. Investment objective and The investment objective of the Segregated Portfolio is to strategies: generate long-term capital appreciation and maximise total returns with a diversified and minimal associated risk. The Manager will seek to achieve the investment objective of the Segregated Portfolio by primarily investing in listed or unlisted companies that provide structured secured and/or unsecured loans in form of bonds, convertible bonds, notes, structured products and/or individuals in the form of secured and/or unsecured personal loans with the aim of generating a fixed return from issuers globally, specifically in the real estate sector. Below is the detail of the existing project of the Segregated Portfolio: On 27 September 2019, the Fund entered into a loan commitment letter, with 813 Carnarvon Street Developments Limited Partnership, as Borrower, and Vintop Development Corporation, as Nominee and Guarantor (the "Commitment Letter"). - 3 - Pursuant to the Commitment Letter, the Fund should provide a mezzanine loan up to CAD11,000,000 (the "Loan") to the Borrower to assist in financing the construction of a property development project in Vancouver, Canada (the "Project"). The Project is an integrated residential and commercial mixed use complex that will include a 32-storey tower with 204 residential units, and a 8-storey tower with 66 non-market residential units and 3 commercial units, having a total gross building area of approximately 228,080 square feet. Detail of the Commitment Letter: Principal: CAD11,000,000 Interest rate: Fixed at 10% per annum, calculated and payable monthly in arrears Term: Three years period commencing from the first drawdown date Security: Assignment of rents and registered, at the time of the first drawdown, as a fixed charge on the Project and a floating charge and security interest against the other Project's assets, including contracts, deposits, sale proceeds and other cash flow Repayment: The Borrower shall repay the Loan on the maturity date which is the earlier of three years after the first drawdown or the date payment is demanded upon an event of default Distribution policy: It is envisaged that any income or gains will be distributed by way of dividend subject to declaring a dividend at any time if the directors of the Fund consider it appropriate to do. - 4 - Management: The directors of the Fund have overall responsibility for the management and administration of the Fund. However, in respect of the Segregated Portfolio, the directors of the Fund have delegated responsibility for making day-to-day investment decisions to the Manager and responsibility for day-to-day administrative functions to the Investment Advisor. Redemption: Subject to the Lock-Up Period, Class A Shares may be redeemed at the option of their holders on any Redemption Day at the relevant price equal to the net asset value per share of the relevant class as at the valuation day immediately preceding the relevant Redemption Day. Management fee: The Fund will pay the Manager a management fee, out of the assets of the Segregated Portfolio, of one twelfth (1/12) of two per cent (2%) per calendar month of the net asset value of the Segregated Portfolio (before deduction of that monthly's management fee) as at the last valuation day in each calendar month, adjusted for any subscriptions and redemptions during the month. Performance fee: The Manager is also entitled to receive a performance fee from the Segregated Portfolio in an amount equal to 20% of the appreciation of the net asset value of each series of the class with respect to a particular performance period over the high water mark. The high water mark for each Participating Share of a series is the greater of (i) the subscription price per Participating Share of that series and (ii) the highest previous net asset value per Participating Share of that series. The performance fee with respect to a series of Participating Shares is calculated on a cumulative basis and is not payable until all prior net losses with respect of such series (excluding performance fees) are recouped and the net asset value per Participating Share exceeds its high water mark. - 5 - Lockup Period: In respect of any series of Class A Shares, a period of thirty six (36) months or such other period of time as the directors of the Fund may determine, either generally or in any particular case, following the issuance of such series, during which Subscriber A cannot redeem such series of Class A Shares. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION The principal purpose of the Company of the Subscription is to diversify the investment portfolio of the Company with an aim to enhancing its profitability. The Subscription provides an opportunity to the Company to enhance return by utilising the idle cash of the Company. In light of the above, the Directors are of the view that the terms of the Subscription Agreement and transactions contemplated thereunder are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. INFORMATION OF THE GROUP, SUBSCRIBER A AND SUBSCRIBER B The Company is an investment holding company and the Group is principally engaged in the provision of medical care, health care and geriatric care related services and products. Subscriber A is an investment holding company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Subscriber B is an investment holding company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. - 6 - INFORMATION OF THE FUND The Fund is a segregated portfolio company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. The investment objective of the Fund is to generate long-term capital appreciation by primarily investing in listed or unlisted companies that provide structured secured and/or unsecured loans in form of bonds, convertible bonds, notes, structured products and/or individuals in the form of secured and/or unsecured personal loans with the aim of generating a fixed return from issuers globally, specifically in the real estate sector. The Fund does not have historical financial results. INFORMATION OF THE MANAGER AND THE INVESTMENT ADVISOR The Manager is BE Fortune (Cayman) Investment Management Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is principally engaged in asset management. The Investment Advisor is BE Fortune (HK) Investment Management Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, and is licensed for type 4 (Advising on Securities) and type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. The Investment Advisor is principally engaged in investment consultancy and asset management and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Fund and the Manager and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) are Independent Third Parties. IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES Pursuant to Rules 14.22 and 14.23 of the Listing Rules, the Subscription will be aggregated with the First Subscription and the Second Subscription for the purpose of calculating the percentage ratios. When aggregated, as the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Subscription exceeds 5% but less than 25%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. - 7 - DEFINITIONS In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the following meanings: "Board" the board of Directors "CAD" Canadian dollar, the lawful currency of Canada "Class A Share" a Participating Share designated as Class A Share attributable to the Segregated Portfolio "Company" Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Limited 北控醫療健康產業集團有限公司, a company incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2389) "connected person(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Director(s)" director(s) of the Company "Fund" BE FORTUNE DIVERSIFIED INCOME FUND SPC, an exempted company incorporated with limited liability and registered as a segregated portfolio company in the Cayman Islands "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "Independent Third Party" a party independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons - 8 - "Investment Advisor" BE Fortune (HK) Investment Management Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, and is licensed for type 4 (Advising on Securities) and type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company "Listing Rules" The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Manager" BE Fortune (Cayman) Investment Management Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability "Participating Share" a participating, redeemable, non-voting share of par value US$0.01 in the capital of the Fund attributable to the Segregated Portfolio "PPM" the private placement memorandum issued in February 2019 by the Fund setting out, among others, the terms of the Segregated Portfolio and the offer for subscription of Class A Shares in the capital of the Fund attributable to the Segregated Portfolio "Redemption Day" The first business day of each calendar month and/or such other day or days as the directors of the Fund may determine, either generally or in any particular case "Segregated Portfolio" BE FORTUNE DIVERSIFIED INCOME FUND SP II, a segregated portfolio of the Fund "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Subscriber A" Beijing Enterprises Capital Holding Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company - 9 - "Subscriber B" Beijing Enterprises Health and Medical Development Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company "Subscription" the subscription of the Class A Shares attributable to the Segregated Portfolio at a total subscription amount of approximately USD1.49 million pursuant to the Subscription Agreement "Subscription Agreement" the subscription agreement dated 3 August 2020 entered into between Subscriber A and the Fund in relation to the Subscription "subsidiary" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "USD" United State dollar, the lawful currency of United State of America "%" percentage By Order of the Board of Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Limited Zhu Shi Xing Chairman Hong Kong, 3 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhu Shi Xing, Mr. Liu Xue Heng, Mr. Gu Shan Chao, Mr. Siu Kin Wai, Mr. Hu Shiang Chi, Mr. Wang Zheng Chun and Mr. Zhang Jing Ming and five independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Robert Winslow Koepp, Mr. Gary Zhou, Mr. Tse Man Kit, Keith, Mr. Wu Yong Xin and Mr. Zhang Yun Zhou. - 10 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Limited published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 11:16:03 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 07:46a KOSMOS ENERGY LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 07:46a TYSON : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:46a LIGAND : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:46a Janssen Announces U.S. FDA Approval of SPRAVATO® (esketamine) CIII Nasal Spray to Treat Depressive Symptoms in Adults with Major Depressive Disorder with Acute Suicidal Ideation or Behavior PR 07:46a GLOBAL PAYMENTS : Signs Multi-Year Payments Agreement with TD Bank Group BU 07:45a EXOR N : Luxury carmaker Ferrari trims forecasts after second-quarter profit falls RE 07:45a EMCOR GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:45a FYBER N.V. : announces guidance for full year 2020 & preliminary revenue for H1 2020 EQ 07:44a IAG PENCE : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating MD 07:44a MYNARIC : German laser tech company says gov't blocks exports to China AQ