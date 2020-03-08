Beijing Gas Blue Sky : DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES AND BUSINESS UPDATES

This announcement is made by Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The Company has redeemed certain outstanding convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of HK$535,000,000 to reduce finance cost of the ensuing year.

The Facility Letter have imposed certain condition relating to specific performance of the Company's controlling shareholder.

The Board announces that on 6 March 2020 the Company has accepted the terms and conditions of the Facility Letter issued by the Bank pursuant to which the Bank will consider granting to the Company the Trade Finance Facility.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that on 6 March 2020, the Company has accepted the terms and conditions of the facility letter (the "Facility Letter") issued by a bank (the "Bank") pursuant to which the Bank will grant to the Company an uncommitted trade finance facility of US$50,000,000 (the "Trade Finance Facility"). The Trade Finance Facility is subject to the overriding right by the Bank at any time to terminate and cancel.

The terms and conditions of the Facility Letter including, among others, Beijing Gas Group Co., Ltd, the controlling shareholder of the Company, shall directly or indirectly hold at least 40% of the issued shares of the Company. In the event the aforesaid condition has been breached, the Bank may terminate the Trade Finance Facility and demand immediate repayment of all outstanding amounts from time to time.

As at the date of this announcement, Beijing Gas Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beijing Gas Group Co., Ltd, directly holds approximately 41.13% of the issued shares of the Company.

The Company will make disclosure in its subsequent interim and annual reports pursuant to Rule

13.21 of the Listing Rules so long as circumstances giving rise to the obligations under Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules continue to exist.

BUSINESS UPDATES

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has redeemed certain outstanding convertible bonds issued by the Company in an aggregate principal amount of HK$535,000,000 since September 2019. The redemption of convertible bonds will reduce the finance cost for the ensuing year and optimize the financial structure of the Company.

The principal amount of remaining outstanding convertible bonds of the Company amounts to HK$195,000,000. In order to further reduce the finance cost, the Company intends to redeem the remaining convertible bonds by low-cost refinancing, i.e. bank financing.

