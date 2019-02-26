Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Beijing-Shanghai high-speed rail to be publicly listed - Chinese media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 08:13pm EST

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's high-speed railway connecting Beijing and Shanghai will be publicly listed, newspaper 21st Century Business Herald reported on Thursday.

The railway announced on Chinese social media on Wednesday that it has begun the process for its A-share listing. The same day, China Securities Regulatory Commission disclosed the filing information for the planned IPO, the paper added.

According to disclosed information, CSC Financial will conduct guidance for the listing. A source inside CSC Financial reportedly told 21st Century Business Herald that CITIC Securities and CICC would also take part in the IPO.

The article said the listing would be on a mainboard but did not say on which exchange it would take place.

Information disclosed by the railway's sharehholders reveals that profit for the railway in the four years spanning 2014 to 2017 hit 31.17 billion yuan ($4.65 billion), while profit reached 12.7 billion yuan, the newspaper added.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:33pQUEENSLAND SUGAR : QSL Market Update, 27/2/2019
PU
08:31pAsia shares tick up, dollar near three-week low after Powell comments
RE
08:13pBeijing-Shanghai high-speed rail to be publicly listed - Chinese media
RE
08:07pOil rises on OPEC-led supply cuts, report of falling U.S. crude inventories
RE
07:57pDollar on defensive after Fed comments, sterling advance
RE
07:24pHouse Blocks Trump's Border-Emergency Declaration -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:20pTop banks' commodities revenue jumps 45 percent in 2018 - report
RE
07:16pPoor finish derails investment banking comeback in 2018
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T : U.S. Justice Dept will not appeal AT&T, Time Warner merger after court loss
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : Dutch take stake in Air France-KLM to counter French influence
3PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras studying voluntary layof..
4KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai rejects Elliott's payout call, shares rise ahead of showdown meeting
5Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.