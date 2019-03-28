Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : BMSTC's “Research on Intelligent Management System for Co... 2019-03-28

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 02:05am EDT

BMSTC's 'Research on Intelligent Management System for Comprehensive Pipe Rack Operation and Maintenance' Passes Muster

On the afternoon of Mar. 14, Beijing Municipal Science & Technology Commission (BMSTC) held a meeting for the assessment and appraisal of its research project on the intelligent management system for comprehensive pipe rack operation and maintenance, as a way of acceptance check. Leaders of BMSTC's Social Development Department and Productivity Promotion Center, as well as persons in charge of the research project, attended the meeting.

UCD's Underground Space & Comprehensive Pipe Rack Center briefed the meeting on the research achievements. Through examination and demonstration, the specialists deemed the research project a completely success and unanimously acknowledged its eligibility.

Products of the research project include 'A Guide to Management and Implementation of Comprehensive Pipe Rack Operation and Maintenance', 'Operation and Maintenance Intelligent Management System', etc., related contents of 'A Guide to Management and Implementation of Comprehensive Pipe Rack Operation and Maintenance' has been successfully brought into the state-level Operation and Maintenance of Urban Underground Comprehensive Pipe Rack & Safety Technical Standard (GB51354-2019), Beijing's local Code for Operation and Maintenance of Urban Comprehensive Pipe Rack (DB11/T 1576-2018), Standard for Operation and Management of Urban Comprehensive Pipe Rack (T/CECS 531-2018), a group standard by China Association for Engineering Construction Standardization, and Technical Code for Operation and Management of Urban Comprehensive Pipe Rack (T/BSTAUM 002-2018), a group standard by BSTAUM (Urban Management Science and Technology Association of Beijing), thereby facilitating the standard compiling work in Beijing and across the country. Demonstration application featuring the operation and maintenance intelligent management system has been conducted to the comprehensive pipe rack project at the Beijing International Horticultural Exposition, giving an effective impetus to the implementation of scientific and technological achievements and making a pacesetter for the industry.

Disclaimer

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 06:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:33aKUMHO INDUSTRIAL : Asiana Airlines CEO Park quits after accounting fiasco, shares soar
RE
02:31aPOLYGIENE : Growing in the Americas with Appointment of Technical Director
AQ
02:31aTOMTOM : Launches State-of-the-Art Satnav
BU
02:31aResults 2018 AND International Publishers NV
GL
02:25aKUKA : achieves adjusted targets and implements efficiency measures
PU
02:25aKUKA : wins medical robotics contract from Restoration Robotics, Inc.®
PU
02:25aKUKA : receives major order from FAW-Volkswagen Automotive in China
PU
02:25aKUKA : wins two large orders for Swisslog from well-known retail companies in Scandinavia and Southeast Asia
PU
02:25aCASTLIGHT HEALTH : Report Finds Employers Recognize Untapped Potential of Personalization in Health Benefits
PU
02:25aVICINITY CENTRES RE : Cancellation of Vicinity Centres securities pursuant to on-market buy-back
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update
3Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chairman Ghosn
4BYD COMPANY LIMITED : BYD : China electric car firm BYD's shares dip on subsidy cuts, sales worries
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : New Jersey jury finds J&J not liable in talc cancer trial; company set..
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.