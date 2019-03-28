Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : BMSTC's “Research on Intelligent Management System for Co... 2019-03-28

BMSTC's 'Research on Intelligent Management System for Comprehensive Pipe Rack Operation and Maintenance' Passes Muster

On the afternoon of Mar. 14, Beijing Municipal Science & Technology Commission (BMSTC) held a meeting for the assessment and appraisal of its research project on the intelligent management system for comprehensive pipe rack operation and maintenance, as a way of acceptance check. Leaders of BMSTC's Social Development Department and Productivity Promotion Center, as well as persons in charge of the research project, attended the meeting.

UCD's Underground Space & Comprehensive Pipe Rack Center briefed the meeting on the research achievements. Through examination and demonstration, the specialists deemed the research project a completely success and unanimously acknowledged its eligibility.

Products of the research project include 'A Guide to Management and Implementation of Comprehensive Pipe Rack Operation and Maintenance', 'Operation and Maintenance Intelligent Management System', etc., related contents of 'A Guide to Management and Implementation of Comprehensive Pipe Rack Operation and Maintenance' has been successfully brought into the state-level Operation and Maintenance of Urban Underground Comprehensive Pipe Rack & Safety Technical Standard (GB51354-2019), Beijing's local Code for Operation and Maintenance of Urban Comprehensive Pipe Rack (DB11/T 1576-2018), Standard for Operation and Management of Urban Comprehensive Pipe Rack (T/CECS 531-2018), a group standard by China Association for Engineering Construction Standardization, and Technical Code for Operation and Management of Urban Comprehensive Pipe Rack (T/BSTAUM 002-2018), a group standard by BSTAUM (Urban Management Science and Technology Association of Beijing), thereby facilitating the standard compiling work in Beijing and across the country. Demonstration application featuring the operation and maintenance intelligent management system has been conducted to the comprehensive pipe rack project at the Beijing International Horticultural Exposition, giving an effective impetus to the implementation of scientific and technological achievements and making a pacesetter for the industry.