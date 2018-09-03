Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : Capping of the Main Structure of Xiaomazhuang Station, Tender... 2018-09-03

Capping of the Main Structure of Xiaomazhuang Station, Tender 03 for Extension Line of Beijing Subway Line 7

On the afternoon of Aug. 26, roof casting was finished in the end for the completion of the main structure of Xiaomazhuang Station, a Tender 03 for the extension line of Subway Line 7 in Beijing, thus bringing the capping of the station to a successful close. The station is the first capped station among the four stations on the extension line of Subway Line 7 in Wanshengnan Street of Tongzhou District, with the capping done 5 days earlier than the proprietor's A-class node plan.

Tender 03 for the extension line of Subway Line 7 was undertaken by BJUCD's rail track construction company. The rail track includes 2 stations and 2 sections. The Xiaomazhuang Station and the Gaoloujin Station are all three-floored open-cut stations underground, consisting of floors for platforms, halls and utility tunnel, being one of the first utility tunnel projects constructed with rail transit projects in Beijing. Since the construction of the Tender 03 project was started, BJUCD's rail track construction company had always adhered to the guideline of high starting points, high standards and normal management and, by virtue of its excellent project management capabilities and with the deep trust from the proprietor, the company has successively undertaken the projects of Tenders 02 and 03 for the construction of utility tunnels for the extension line of Subway Line 7. Xiaomazhuang Station, where the project department of Tender 03 was stationed, had always served as the pacesetter station for the whole line to go through inspections on behalf of the proprietor and BJUCD, and had won wide acclaim many times from Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office, Tongzhou District Government, Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and Beijing Construction projects Quality Supervision Station. In the inspection of the Xiaomazhuang Station, the then head of Tongzhou District Zhang Libing spoke highly of Tongzhou's '20 Rules' implemented on the construction of the Tender 03 project, and the station was popularized as a model by Tongzhou District Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

After the capping of the Xiaomazhuang Station, the Tender 03 staffs have concentrated all their strength to start the construction of Gaoloujin Station and shield intervals to ensure the capping of the station and interval tunnel nodes the earliest possible so as to lay a good foundation for the successful opening of the whole line in the end of 2019.