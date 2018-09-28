Log in
Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : Congratulations! UCD’s Athletes Do Well in Track Meet Organ... 2018-09-28

09/28/2018 | 04:17am CEST

Congratulations! UCD's Athletes Do Well in Track Meet Organized by BUCG

In September, Beijing basks in the crisp air of autumn, with the sky up so high. In this most beautiful season, Beijing Urban Construction Group (BUCG) ceremoniously kicked off its track meet for the year 2018 on Sep. 17 at the Beijing Olympics Sports Center. Sponsored by BUCG's labor union, the sports meet was undertaken by BUCG's General Contracting Department. Athletes from BUCG's 28 units took part, with the number of athletes reaching 330.

On the long track, they played the hardest with perspiration coming down like raindrops and kept it up with tenacious willpower though injured. For high and long jumpers, they made beautiful one-of-a-kind trajectory jumps in competition. Team relay race was the event that best showcased the team strength and spirit. In the women's 4×100 meters relay race, regardless of their older age, women players competed with all their might and courage and won third place in the competition. In men's 4×100 meters relay race, UCD's 4 lads, though under great pressure, cooperated tacitly with each other and tried their hardest to win the team championship with speed and passion, a breakthrough in the history of UCD's ranking in the track meet! There were 18 individual events and 2 team events for the track meet, including field events and track events. Through a day's fierce competition, UCD's athletes went to great lengths to win two gold medals, four silver medals and one bronze medal , the best won by UCD 's athletes in the track and field events, though they were faced up with competitive players! UCD also won the Outstanding Organization Award!

Cliff-hanging competitions won applauses now and then, and cheers snowballed into an ocean of joys. Every bit of effort and labor was paid back. Before the track meet, UCD's labor union attached importance to the sports meet and selected 16 best players through qualification trials before the track meet kicked off. Meanwhile, UCD invited professional coaches to train the players intensively. During the track meet, the sports team leader and staff workers made concerted effort to offer good services for the players. The cheering squad organized by UCD shouted their support for their players on site. Solidarity and collaboration pushed our team ahead!

Not only have outstanding scores manifested UCD's mental outlook of making hard struggle with solidarity and striving to be the best with ceaseless effort, but have also demonstrated UCD's powerful cohesion and combat effectiveness! Once again congratulations to the players on their winning honor for UCD!

Disclaimer

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 02:16:06 UTC
