Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : Construction of the First Station for Metro Line 10 Started i... 2019-07-03

Construction of the First Station for Metro Line 10 Started in Guangzhou

On the morning of June 26, construction of the Dongsha Station of Guangzhou Metro Line 10 was officially started. The said station is the first one to be built on Line 10, marking the entry of Metro Line 10 into the implementation phase of civil engineering and blowing the bugle for comprehensively promoting the construction of the Rail Transit Line 10 in Guangzhou. Wang Liang, deputy general manager of UCD and chairperson of the track construction company, attended the groundbreaking ceremony and delivered a speech. Sheng Zhiping, deputy general manager of the track construction company, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony. About 200 people, including leaders from the local government and from proprietorship, design and supervisory units as well as honored guests, participated in the activity.

Deep Sludge Layer to Test Construction Competence

Dongsha Station of Guangzhou Metro Line 10 is located at the southern side of Cuiyuan Road, Dongsha, Liwan District. It is east-west along Cuiyuan Road, where at the west side lies the entrance of the Dongxin Expressway, in the south lies the Ring Expressway of Guangzhou, in the east intersects the Daganwei Station, and Guangzhou Steel New Town Station in the west. The station is an underground two-story island platform with shield tunnels at both ends, 326 meters long, the standard section width is about 20 meters, and the foundation pit excavation depth is about 20 meters. The soft soil (sludge) is developed in the construction area of the station. There are many silt layers in the shallow part. The local thickness is 12.7 meters and the buried depth is 17.5 meters. It is difficult to connect the soft soil layer to the wall to prevent the wall from collapsing and reducing the diameter. Risks lead to problems such as over-irrigation of concrete, intrusion of retaining structures, and large settlement of ground surface. It is difficult to support the construction of foundation walls and foundation pits.

In order to ensure the safety of the foundation pit construction and improve the construction efficiency, the project team has developed a targeted plan to strengthen the groove walls on both sides before the grounding of the ground wall to prevent the collapse of the ground caused by the collapse of the groove. The foundation pit adopts 800cm thick underground continuous wall as the retaining structure and water stop curtain, with three supports and four local supports. The continuous wall adopts the slotting machine and the pile-punching machine to be combined with the synthetic groove, which can greatly improve the groove forming efficiency. At the same time, the steel cage processing platform can be connected to the wall as close as possible through a reasonable site arrangement, and the steel cage can be quickly inserted into the groove after the groove is formed. And concrete is poured to ensure the quality of continuous wall construction.

In order to win the support of the townspeople for the construction of the subway, the project team persevered in actively liaising with the communities and units along the line and at the stations, and actively conducted various sorts of joint construction activities. Through such cultural and sports activities as friendship competitions and helping nearby villagers to repair the roads, etc., the subway builders have established good friendship with the townspeople, and has received strong support from the relevant communities, neighborhood committees and village committees in terms of site handover, water and electricity consumption, thus laying a solid foundation for the rapid start of the station after entering the site.

Dismantling and Reconstruction to Incur a Difficult Job

The Guangzhou Metro Line 10 project starts from the existing Tianhe Bus Terminal and ends at Xilang Station. It is about 25.2 kilometers long and is all laid underground. There are 19 stations, including 11 transfer stations. The existing section (Tianhe Bus Terminal ~ Shipai Bridge) has a length of about 6 kilometers, and there are 5 stations in total, which need to be dismantled and upgraded. The new section (Shipai Bridge ~ Xilang) is about 19.2 kilometers long and is laid roughly along Tianhe Road, Guangzhou Avenue, Siyou Xinma Road, Baoanqian Street, Yandun Road, Miaoqianzhi Street, Donghu Road, Binjiang East Road, Ruikang Road, Qiaogang Road, Jinpeng Road and Cuiyuan Road, with a total of 14 stations.

It is understood that Line 10 is responsible for the transportation links between the four major groups of Tianhe, Yuexiu, Haizhu and Liwan. It runs through the core areas of Tianhe Commercial Center and Zhujiang New Town, and is the 'encryption line' to fill the track gap in downtown Guangzhou. It will be of great significance to improve the capacity of the existing Line 3, alleviate the traffic pressure in the central city, and improve the main structure of the 'Ring + Cross + X Shape' main skeleton line network of Guangzhou Rail Transit, especially the connection between the West End and the Guangzhou-Foshan Line. The line is especially of strategic importance to realizing the transfer of population to surrounding urban areas, strengthening the convergence of rail transit between Guangzhou and Foshan, and promoting the synergic development of Guangzhou and Foshan.

As the first urban rail backbone line in China that has not been reserved for dismantling but needs to be dismantled and rebuilt, Line 10 and the synchronous implementation project are large in scale, long in line, large in burial depth and numerous in construction methods. 14 new stations, among others, are mostly scattered in the middle of the roads. Roads at the construction site are narrow, making it difficult to evacuate for the roads. Coordination in the early phase of the project was a big workload and the construction organization was demanding. In addition, as the subway line passes through existing buildings, rivers such as the Pearl River, the geological conditions are complex, the risk control is difficult, and there exist such difficulties as numerous interfaces and high transfer ratios. For this reason, builders of the line will extensively apply information management and BIM new technologies, optimize construction organization management modes, improve construction efficiency, and implement advanced research and judgment on construction risks to ensure the safe and orderly construction of the subway line.