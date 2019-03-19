Log in
Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : DATE OF BOARD MEETING 2019-03-19

03/19/2019 | 01:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 29 March 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and its publication, and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited

Shi Yubin

Chairman

Beijing, 19 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Wang Hanjun and Li Guoqing; the non-executive directors of the Company are Shi Yubin, Tang Shuchang, Wu Donghui, Guan Jifa, Ren Yuhang, Su Bin, Yu Xiaojun and Ren Chong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Wang Dexing, Yim Fung, Sun Maozhu, Liang Qinghuai and Qin Guisheng.

Disclaimer

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 04:59:02 UTC
