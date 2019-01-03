Log in
Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities f 2019-01-03

01/03/2019 | 05:44am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer

Date Submitted

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Dev. Group Co., Limited (the "Company")

3 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

387,937,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Balance at close of the month

387,937,000

01599

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

RMB1.00

RMB387,937,000

Nil

RMB1.00

RMB387,937,000

H Shares

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

RMB1.00

RMB960,733,000

Nil

RMB1.00

RMB960,733,000

960,733,000

Nil

960,733,000

Domestic Shares

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

RMB1,348,670,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary sharesNo of preference

H Shares

Domestic Shares

shares

classes of shares

preceding month

387,937,000

960,733,000

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

Nil

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

387,937,000

960,733,000

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

No. of otherIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Cancelled

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercised

Lapsed

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount atclose of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month

Disclaimer

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 04:43:06 UTC
