Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities fo... 2019-08-05

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/07/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer
Date Submitted
Beijing Urban Construction Design & Dev. Group Co., Limited (the "Company")
5 August 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
387,937,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Nil
|
Balance at close of the month
|
387,937,000
01599
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
RMB1.00
|
RMB387,937,000
|
Nil
|
RMB1.00
|
RMB387,937,000
H Shares
(2) Stock code :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
960,733,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Nil
|
Balance at close of the month
|
960,733,000
N/A
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
RMB1.00
|
RMB960,733,000
|
Nil
|
RMB1.00
|
RMB960,733,000
Domestic Shares
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
RMB1,348,670,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary sharesBalance at close of preceding month
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Balance at close of the month
387,937,000
|
Domestic
|
No of preference
|
No. of other
|
H Shares Shares
|
shares
|
classes of shares
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Nil
387,937,000
960,733,000
Nil
960,733,000
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Granted
Movement during the month
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
|
March 2019
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
Nil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month
Nominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)Amount atclose of preceding month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the monthclose of the month