Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities fo... 2019-08-05

08/05/2019 | 02:40am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer

Date Submitted

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Dev. Group Co., Limited (the "Company")

5 August 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

387,937,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Balance at close of the month

387,937,000

01599

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

RMB1.00

RMB387,937,000

Nil

RMB1.00

RMB387,937,000

H Shares

(2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

960,733,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Balance at close of the month

960,733,000

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

RMB1.00

RMB960,733,000

Nil

RMB1.00

RMB960,733,000

Domestic Shares

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

RMB1,348,670,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary sharesBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

387,937,000

Domestic

No of preference

No. of other

H Shares Shares

shares

classes of shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Nil

387,937,000

960,733,000

Nil

960,733,000

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)Amount atclose of preceding month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month

Disclaimer

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 06:39:03 UTC
