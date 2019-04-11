Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : NOTICE OF THE FIRST DOMESTIC SHARES CLASS MEETING IN 2019 2019-04-12

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
NOTICE OF
THE FIRST DOMESTIC SHARES CLASS MEETING IN 2019
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the First Domestic Shares Class Meeting in 2019 (the "Domestic Shares Class Meeting") of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room 501, 5/F, Block D, Hengtai Center, No. 18 Fengtai North Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, the PRC immediately after the 2018 Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 29 May 2019, to consider and, if thought fit, approve the following resolutions:
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
1. To consider and approve the Extension of the Issuance Plan of Application for the Initial Public Offering of A Shares and Listing; and
2. To consider and approve the Extension of the Authorisation to the Board to
Handle the Relevant Matters of the Application for Initial Public Offering of A Shares and Listing at its Absolute Discretion.
By order of the Board
Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited
Shi Yubin
Chairman
Beijing, 12 April 2019
As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Wang Hanjun and Li Guoqing; the non-executive directors of the Company are Shi Yubin, Tang Shuchang, Wu Donghui, Guan Jifa, Ren Yuhang, Su Bin, Yu Xiaojun and Ren Chong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Wang Dexing, Yim Fung, Sun Maozhu, Liang Qinghuai and Qin Guisheng.
Notes:
-
1. Holders of Domestic Shares whose names appeared on the register of members of the Company on Monday, 29 April 2019 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the Domestic Shares Class Meeting.
-
2. A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Domestic Shares Class Meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company but must attend the Domestic Shares Class Meeting in person to represent the relevant Shareholder.
-
3. The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of a Shareholder or his attorney duly authorised in writing. If the Shareholder is a corporation, the instrument must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorised attorney. If the instrument is signed by an attorney of the Shareholder, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign, or other documents of authorisation, must be notarised.
-
4. In order to be valid, the proxy form together with the notarised power of attorney or other documents of authorisation (if any) must be deposited at the Secretariat of the Board of Directors of the Company at 12A, Block D, Hengtai Center, No. 18 Fengtai North Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, the PRC for holders of Domestic Shares not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the Domestic Shares Class Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) (as the case may be). Completion and return of a proxy form will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the Domestic Shares Class Meeting (or any adjournment thereof). If no direction is given, the proxy will be entitled to vote or abstain as he or she thinks fit.
-
5. Holders of Domestic Shares who intend to attend the Domestic Shares Class Meeting in person or by proxy should complete and deposit the reply slip for attending the meeting at the Secretariat of the Board of Directors of the Company on or before Thursday, 9 May 2019 in hand, by post or by fax.
-
6. The Domestic Shares Class Meeting is estimated to last for about half a day. Shareholders or their proxies who attend the Domestic Shares Class Meeting (and any adjournment thereof) shall bear their own travelling and accommodation expenses. Shareholders or their proxies shall produce their identity documents when attending the Domestic Shares Class Meeting (and any adjournment thereof).