Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHARES CLASS MEETING IN 2019 2019-04-12

NOTICE OF

THE FIRST H SHARES CLASS MEETING IN 2019

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the First H Shares Class Meeting in 2019 (the "H Shares Class Meeting") of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room 501, 5/F, Block D, Hengtai Center, No. 18 Fengtai North Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, the PRC immediately after the 2018 Annual General Meeting and the First Domestic Shares Class Meeting in 2019 on Wednesday, 29 May 2019, to consider and, if thought fit, approve the following resolutions:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

1. To consider and approve the Extension of the Issuance Plan of Application for the Initial Public Offering of A Shares and Listing; and

2. To consider and approve the Extension of the Authorisation to the Board to

Handle the Relevant Matters of the Application for Initial Public Offering of A Shares and Listing at its Absolute Discretion.

By order of the Board

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited

Shi Yubin

Chairman

Beijing, 12 April 2019

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Wang Hanjun and Li Guoqing; the non-executive directors of the Company are Shi Yubin, Tang Shuchang, Wu Donghui, Guan Jifa, Ren Yuhang, Su Bin, Yu Xiaojun and Ren Chong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Wang Dexing, Yim Fung, Sun Maozhu, Liang Qinghuai and Qin Guisheng.

Notes: