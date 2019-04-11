|
Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHARES CLASS MEETING IN 2019 2019-04-12
NOTICE OF
THE FIRST H SHARES CLASS MEETING IN 2019
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the First H Shares Class Meeting in 2019 (the "H Shares Class Meeting") of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room 501, 5/F, Block D, Hengtai Center, No. 18 Fengtai North Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, the PRC immediately after the 2018 Annual General Meeting and the First Domestic Shares Class Meeting in 2019 on Wednesday, 29 May 2019, to consider and, if thought fit, approve the following resolutions:
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
1. To consider and approve the Extension of the Issuance Plan of Application for the Initial Public Offering of A Shares and Listing; and
2. To consider and approve the Extension of the Authorisation to the Board to
Handle the Relevant Matters of the Application for Initial Public Offering of A Shares and Listing at its Absolute Discretion.
By order of the Board
Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited
Shi Yubin
Chairman
Beijing, 12 April 2019
As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Wang Hanjun and Li Guoqing; the non-executive directors of the Company are Shi Yubin, Tang Shuchang, Wu Donghui, Guan Jifa, Ren Yuhang, Su Bin, Yu Xiaojun and Ren Chong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Wang Dexing, Yim Fung, Sun Maozhu, Liang Qinghuai and Qin Guisheng.
Notes:
-
1. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 29 April 2019 to Wednesday, 29 May 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of H Shares will be registered. Holders of H Shares whose names appeared on the register of members of the Company on Monday, 29 April 2019 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the H Shares Class Meeting. Holders of H Shares of the Company who intend to attend and vote at the H Shares Class Meeting must lodge all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant H Share certificates with the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 26 April 2019 for registration.
-
2. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 7 June 2019 to Wednesday, 12 June 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of H Shares will be registered. Holders of H Shares whose names appeared on the register of members of the Company on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 shall be entitled to receive the 2018 final dividend of the Company (subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM). Holders of H Shares of the Company who intend to receive the 2018 final dividend of the Company must lodge all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant H Share certificates with the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 6 June 2019 for registration.
-
3. A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the H Shares Class Meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company but must attend the H Shares Class Meeting in person to represent the relevant Shareholder.
-
4. The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of a Shareholder or his attorney duly authorised in writing. If the Shareholder is a corporation, the instrument must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorised attorney. If the instrument is signed by an attorney of the Shareholder, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign, or other documents of authorisation, must be notarised.
-
5. In order to be valid, the proxy form together with the notarised power of attorney or other documents of authorisation (if any) must be deposited at the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for holders of H Shares not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the H Shares Class Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) (as the case may be). Completion and return of a proxy form will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the H Shares Class Meeting (or any adjournment thereof). If no direction is given, the proxy will be entitled to vote or abstain as he or she thinks fit.
-
6. Holders of H Shares who intend to attend the H Shares Class Meeting in person or by proxy should complete and deposit the reply slip for attending the meeting at Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited on or before Thursday, 9 May 2019 in hand, by post or by fax.
-
7. The H Shares Class Meeting is estimated to last for about half a day. Shareholders or their proxies who attend the H Shares Class Meeting (and any adjournment thereof) shall bear their own travelling and accommodation expenses. Shareholders or their proxies shall produce their identity documents when attending the H Shares Class Meeting (and any adjournment thereof).
