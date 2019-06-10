Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION 2019-06-11

|
Existing Articles
Amended Articles
CHAPTER XI BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Article 99. Any director who leaves his/her office without
Article 99. Any director who leaves his/her office without
authorization prior to the expiration of his term of office,
authorization prior to the expiration of his/herterm of
thereby incurring a loss to the Company, shall be liable for
office, thereby incurring a loss to the Company, shall be
compensation of such loss.
liable for compensation of such loss.
The shareholders' general meeting may, by way of an
The shareholders' general meeting may, by way of an
ordinary resolution, dismiss any director whose term of
ordinary resolution, releasedismissany director from
office has not yet expired, subject to provisions of the
his/her dutieswhose term of office has not yet expired
relevant laws and administrative regulations and without
before expiration of his/her term of office, subject
prejudice to any potential claim which may be made under
to provisions of the relevant laws and administrative
any contract.
regulations and without prejudice to any potential claim
which may be made under any contract.
If any director fails to attend in person or entrust other
directors as his representative to attend meetings of the
If any director fails to attend in person or entrust other
board of directors for two consecutive times, such director
directors as his representative to attend meetings of the
shall be deemed to have failed to perform his duties, and
board of directors for two consecutive times, such director
the board of directors may propose to replace such director
shall be deemed to have failed to perform his duties, and
at the general meeting.
the board of directors may propose to replace such director
at the general meeting.
Article 103. The board of directors shall establish special
Article 103. The board of directors shall establish special
committees, such as audit committee, remuneration
committees, such as audit committee, remuneration
committee and nomination committee and other special
committee and,nomination committee and overseas risk
committees which the board of directors deem necessary.
control committeeand other special committees which
Each of the special committees, under the leadership of
the board of directors deem necessary. Each of the special
the board of directors, shall provide recommendation and
committees, under the leadership of the board of directors,
advices to the board of directors. The rules of work for each
shall provide recommendation and advices to the board of
committee shall be formulated by the board of directors.
directors. The rules of work for each committee shall be
formulated by the board of directors.Special committees
shall be responsible to the board of directors, and shall
perform their duties in accordance with the Articles
of Association and the authorization of the board of
directors. The proposal shall be submitted to the board
of directors for consideration and decision. All members
of the special committees shall be directors, of which
independent directors shall account for the majority of
members of the audit committee, nomination committee
and remuneration committee, and shall serve as the
convener. The convener of the audit committee shall be
an accounting professional. The board of directors is
responsible for the formulation of the rules of procedure
of the special committees and the standardization of
operation of the special committees.
