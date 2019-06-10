Log in
Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION 2019-06-11

06/10/2019 | 09:18pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO

THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (the "Company") announces that the resolution in relation to the proposed amendments to the articles of association of the Company was considered and approved at the meeting of the Board held on 10 June 2019.

In view of the actual needs of the Company, and in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China ( 中 華 人 民 共 和 國 公 司 法》) and the Guidance for the Articles of Association of Listed Companies ( 上 市 公 司 章 程 指 引》), the Company proposes to amend the prevailing articles of association (the "Prevailing Articles of Association") (the "Amendments").

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 15 August 2018, 25 October 2018, 29 March 2019 and 29 May 2019, and the circulars dated 9 October 2018 and 10 May 2019 in relation to, among others, the proposed amendments to the Prevailing Articles of Association ("Such Amendments"). In view of Such Amendments and the Amendments to the Prevailing Articles of Association, the Company proposes to amend the Applicable Articles of Association of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (draft) upon the initial public offering of a shares and listing of the Company accordingly (the "Articles of Association (Draft)").

- 1 -

Details of the Amendments to the Prevailing Articles of Association and the Articles of Association (Draft) of the Company are as follows:

Amendments to the Prevailing Articles of Association

Existing Articles

Amended Articles

CHAPTE R I V CAPITA L REDUCTIO N AND

CHAPTE R I V CAPITA L REDUCTIO N AND

REPURCHASE OF SHARES

REPURCHASE OF SHARES

Article 28. The Company may, in accordance with the

Article 28. The Company may, in accordance with the

procedures set out in the Articles of Association and with

procedures set out in the Articles of Association and with

the approval of the relevant competent authority of the

the approval of the relevant competent authority of the

State, repurchase its outstanding shares in issue under the

State, repurchase its outstanding shares in issue under the

following circumstances:

following circumstances:

(1)

cancellation of shares for the purposes of reducing

(1)

cancellation of shares for the purposes of reducing

its capital;

its capital;

(2)

merging with another company that holds shares in

(2)

merging with another company that holds shares in

the Company; and

the Company;

and

(3)

granting shares to employees of the Company as

(3)

granting shares to employees of the Company as

incentives;

incentivesusing the shares for the purpose of

employee stock ownership plan or as equity

(4)

acquiring the shares of dissident shareholders (upon

incentives;

their request) who vote against any resolution

adopted at any general meetings on the merger or

(4)

acquiring the shares of dissident shareholders (upon

division of the Company; or

their request) who vote against any resolution

adopted at any general meetings on the merger or

(5)

such other circumstances as permitted by the laws

division of the Company;

or

and administrative regulations.

(5)

using the shares for conversion of corporate

bonds which are convertible into shares issued by

the Company;

(6)

such circumstances that are necessary for the

Company to safeguard its value and the interests

of its shareholders; and

(57)

such other circumstances as permitted by the laws

and administrative regulations.

Where the Company repurchases shares under the circumstances as required in paragraphs (1) and (2) above in the Articles of Association, it shall be subject to resolution at the shareholders' general meeting. Where the Company repurchases shares under the circumstances as required in paragraphs (3), (5) and

(6) set out above, it shall be subject to resolution at the board meeting with over two-thirds of the directors present.

- 2 -

Existing Articles

Amended Articles

Article 29. Repurchase of shares by the Company upon the

Article 29. Repurchase of shares by the Company upon the

approval of the competent authority of the State may be

approval of the competent authority of the State may be

conducted by one of the following means:

conducted by one of the following means:

(1)

making a repurchase offer to all shareholders in

(1)

making a repurchase offer to all shareholders in

proportion to their respective shareholdings;

proportion to their respective shareholdings;

(2)

repurchase through public dealings on stock

(2)

repurchase through public dealings on stock

exchanges;

exchanges;

(3)

to repurchase by agreements outside stock

(3)

to repurchase by agreements outside stock

exchanges; or

exchanges; or

(4)

such other circumstances as permitted by the laws

(4)

such other circumstances as permitted by the laws

and administrative regulations and approved by the

and administrative regulations and approved by the

regulatory authority.

regulatory authority.

Where the Company repurchases shares under the

circumstances as required in paragraphs (3), (5) and (6)

of Article 28 of the Articles of Association, it shall be

conducted through open and centralized trading.

Article 31. Shares which have been repurchased by the

Article 31. After the Company has repurchased its

Company according to paragraphs (1), (2) and (4) of

sShares which have been repurchased by the Company

Article 28 shall be cancelled within the period prescribed

according to paragraphs (1), (2) and (4)provision 1of

by the laws and administrative regulations. The Company

Article 28 shall be cancelled within the period prescribed

shall apply to the original company registration authorities

by the laws and administrative regulations. The Company

for registration of the change in its registered capital and

shall apply to the original company registration authorities

make relevant announcements. Shares which have been

for registration of the change in its registered capital and

repurchased according to paragraph (3) of Article 28 shall

make relevant announcements. Shares which have been

be transferred to the employees within the period prescribed

repurchased according to paragraph (3) of Article 28 shall

by the laws and administrative regulations.

be transferred to the employees within the period prescribed

by the laws and administrative regulations., the shares

The aggregate par value of the cancelled shares shall be

repurchased under the circumstances as required in

deducted from the Company's registered capital.

paragraph (1) shall be cancelled within ten days from

the date of repurchase; the shares repurchased under

the circumstances as required in paragraphs (2) and

(4) shall be transferred or cancelled within six months;

where the shares have been repurchased under the

circumstances as required in paragraphs (3), (5) and

(6), the total number of shares held by the Company

shall not exceed 10% of the total issued shares of the

Company, and shall be transferred or cancelled within

three years.

The aggregate par value of the cancelled shares shall be

deducted from the Company's registered capital.

- 3 -

Existing Articles

Amended Articles

CHAPTER XI BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CHAPTER XI BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Article 99. Any director who leaves his/her office without

Article 99. Any director who leaves his/her office without

authorization prior to the expiration of his term of office,

authorization prior to the expiration of his/herterm of

thereby incurring a loss to the Company, shall be liable for

office, thereby incurring a loss to the Company, shall be

compensation of such loss.

liable for compensation of such loss.

The shareholders' general meeting may, by way of an

The shareholders' general meeting may, by way of an

ordinary resolution, dismiss any director whose term of

ordinary resolution, releasedismissany director from

office has not yet expired, subject to provisions of the

his/her dutieswhose term of office has not yet expired

relevant laws and administrative regulations and without

before expiration of his/her term of office, subject

prejudice to any potential claim which may be made under

to provisions of the relevant laws and administrative

any contract.

regulations and without prejudice to any potential claim

which may be made under any contract.

If any director fails to attend in person or entrust other

directors as his representative to attend meetings of the

If any director fails to attend in person or entrust other

board of directors for two consecutive times, such director

directors as his representative to attend meetings of the

shall be deemed to have failed to perform his duties, and

board of directors for two consecutive times, such director

the board of directors may propose to replace such director

shall be deemed to have failed to perform his duties, and

at the general meeting.

the board of directors may propose to replace such director

at the general meeting.

Article 103. The board of directors shall establish special

Article 103. The board of directors shall establish special

committees, such as audit committee, remuneration

committees, such as audit committee, remuneration

committee and nomination committee and other special

committee and,nomination committee and overseas risk

committees which the board of directors deem necessary.

control committeeand other special committees which

Each of the special committees, under the leadership of

the board of directors deem necessary. Each of the special

the board of directors, shall provide recommendation and

committees, under the leadership of the board of directors,

advices to the board of directors. The rules of work for each

shall provide recommendation and advices to the board of

committee shall be formulated by the board of directors.

directors. The rules of work for each committee shall be

formulated by the board of directors.Special committees

shall be responsible to the board of directors, and shall

perform their duties in accordance with the Articles

of Association and the authorization of the board of

directors. The proposal shall be submitted to the board

of directors for consideration and decision. All members

of the special committees shall be directors, of which

independent directors shall account for the majority of

members of the audit committee, nomination committee

and remuneration committee, and shall serve as the

convener. The convener of the audit committee shall be

an accounting professional. The board of directors is

responsible for the formulation of the rules of procedure

of the special committees and the standardization of

operation of the special committees.

- 4 -

Existing Articles

Amended Articles

C H A P T E R X V Q U A L I F I C A T I O N S A N D

C H A P T E R X V Q U A L I F I C A T I O N S A N D

O B L I G A T I O N S O F T H E D I R E C T O R S ,

O B L I G A T I O N S O F T H E D I R E C T O R S ,

SUPERVISORS, GENERAL MANAGER, AND OTHER

SUPERVISORS, GENERAL MANAGER, AND OTHER

SENIOR MANAGEMENT MEMBERS OF THE

SENIOR MANAGEMENT MEMBERS OF THE

COMPANY

COMPANY

Article 136. A person may not serve as a director,

Article 136. A person may not serve as a director,

supervisor, general manager, or any other senior

supervisor, general manager, or any other senior

management member of the Company if any of the

management member of the Company if any of the

following circumstances applies:

following circumstances applies:

(1)

a person without civil capacity or with restricted

(1)

a person without civil capacity or with restricted

civil capacity;

civil capacity;

(2)

a person who has committed an offence of

(2)

a person who has committed an offence of

corruption, bribery, infringement of property,

corruption, bribery, infringement of property,

misappropriation of property or sabotaging the social

misappropriation of property or sabotaging the social

economic order and has been punished because of

economic order and has been punished because of

committing such offence; or who has been deprived

committing such offence; or who has been deprived

of his political rights on committing an offence, in

of his political rights on committing an offence, in

each case where less than five years have elapsed

each case where less than five years have elapsed

since the date of the completion of implementation

since the date of the completion of implementation

of such punishment or deprivation;

of such punishment or deprivation;

(3)

a person who is a former director, factory manager

(3)

a person who is a former director, factory manager

or general manager (manager) of a company

or general manager (manager) of a company

or enterprise which has entered into insolvent

or enterprise which has entered into insolvent

liquidation and he is personally liable for the

liquidation and he is personally liable for the

insolvency of such company or enterprise, where

insolvency of such company or enterprise, where

less than three years have elapsed since the date of

less than three years have elapsed since the date of

the completion of the insolvency and liquidation of

the completion of the insolvency and liquidation of

the company or enterprise;

the company or enterprise;

(4)

a person who is a former legal representative of a

(4)

a person who is a former legal representative of a

company or enterprise which had its business licence

company or enterprise which had its business licence

revoked and ordered for closure due to a violation of

revoked and ordered for closure due to a violation of

law and he is personally liable for that, where less

law and he is personally liable for that, where less

than three years has elapsed since the date of the

than three years has elapsed since the date of the

revocation of the business licence;

revocation of the business licence;

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 01:17:03 UTC
