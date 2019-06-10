Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION 2019-06-11

Existing Articles Amended Articles

C H A P T E R X V Q U A L I F I C A T I O N S A N D C H A P T E R X V Q U A L I F I C A T I O N S A N D

O B L I G A T I O N S O F T H E D I R E C T O R S , O B L I G A T I O N S O F T H E D I R E C T O R S ,

SUPERVISORS, GENERAL MANAGER, AND OTHER SUPERVISORS, GENERAL MANAGER, AND OTHER

SENIOR MANAGEMENT MEMBERS OF THE SENIOR MANAGEMENT MEMBERS OF THE

COMPANY COMPANY

Article 136. A person may not serve as a director, Article 136. A person may not serve as a director,

supervisor, general manager, or any other senior supervisor, general manager, or any other senior

management member of the Company if any of the management member of the Company if any of the

following circumstances applies: following circumstances applies:

(1) a person without civil capacity or with restricted (1) a person without civil capacity or with restricted

civil capacity; civil capacity;

(2) a person who has committed an offence of (2) a person who has committed an offence of

corruption, bribery, infringement of property, corruption, bribery, infringement of property,

misappropriation of property or sabotaging the social misappropriation of property or sabotaging the social

economic order and has been punished because of economic order and has been punished because of

committing such offence; or who has been deprived committing such offence; or who has been deprived

of his political rights on committing an offence, in of his political rights on committing an offence, in

each case where less than five years have elapsed each case where less than five years have elapsed

since the date of the completion of implementation since the date of the completion of implementation

of such punishment or deprivation; of such punishment or deprivation;

(3) a person who is a former director, factory manager (3) a person who is a former director, factory manager

or general manager (manager) of a company or general manager (manager) of a company

or enterprise which has entered into insolvent or enterprise which has entered into insolvent

liquidation and he is personally liable for the liquidation and he is personally liable for the

insolvency of such company or enterprise, where insolvency of such company or enterprise, where

less than three years have elapsed since the date of less than three years have elapsed since the date of

the completion of the insolvency and liquidation of the completion of the insolvency and liquidation of

the company or enterprise; the company or enterprise;

(4) a person who is a former legal representative of a (4) a person who is a former legal representative of a

company or enterprise which had its business licence company or enterprise which had its business licence

revoked and ordered for closure due to a violation of revoked and ordered for closure due to a violation of

law and he is personally liable for that, where less law and he is personally liable for that, where less

than three years has elapsed since the date of the than three years has elapsed since the date of the