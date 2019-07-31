Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE 2019-07-31

and a doctoral tutor at the Department of Management of the College of Business. Mr. Ma obtained his qualification approval from the China Banking Regulatory Commission Shaanxi Office in 2016, and has been acting as an independent director of Western Trust Co., Ltd. ( 西 部 信 託 有 限 公 司) since 2016.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Ma has not held any directorships in any other listed companies for the last three years or any other positions in the Company or its subsidiaries. Mr. Ma does not have any relationship with any director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Ma does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Upon the appointment of Mr. Ma as the Independent Non-executive Director approved by the shareholders of the Company at an extraordinary general meeting, the Company will enter into a service contract with Mr. Ma in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations of the PRC for a term starting from the date of the approval of his appointment by the shareholders of the Company at the extraordinary general meeting to the expiry date of the terms of office of the members of the current session of the Board. Pursuant to the service contract, Mr. Ma will be entitled to an annual director's fee of HK$150,000 before tax (the individual income tax will be withheld and paid by the Company). The amount was determined by the Board with reference to Mr. Ma's duties and responsibilities to the Company, the Company's policy for Independent Non-executive Director's fee and current market conditions.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information about the appointment of Mr. Ma which is required to be disclosed under Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited nor are there any other matters which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 19 July 2019 in relation to the resignation of Ms. Zhao Hong as a supervisor of the Company (the "Supervisor").

The Board is pleased to announce that relevant resolutions have been passed at a meeting of the board of supervisors held on 31 July 2019 to propose the appointment of Mr. Liang Wangnan ("Mr. Liang") as a Supervisor, to fill in the vacancy with the resignation of Ms. Zhao Hong. The appointment is subject to the approval by the shareholders of the Company at an extraordinary general meeting by way of an ordinary resolution.