Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE 2019-07-31

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND SUPERVISOR
PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Reference is made to the announcement of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (the "Company") dated 19 July 2019 in relation to the resignation of Mr. Yim Fung as an independent non-executive director of the Company (the "Independent Non-executiveDirector").
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that relevant resolutions have been passed at a Board meeting held on 31 July 2019 to propose the appointment of Mr. Ma Xufei ("Mr. Ma") as the Independent Non- executive Director, to fill in the vacancy with the resignation of Mr. Yim Fung. The appointment is subject to the approval by the shareholders of the Company at an extraordinary general meeting by way of an ordinary resolution.
Biographical details of Mr. Ma Xufei are set out below:
Mr. Ma Xufei (馬 旭 飛), aged 46, is currently a professor (tenure) and a doctoral tutor at the Department of Management of the College of Business of City University of Hong Kong. Mr. Ma obtained a bachelor's degree in engineering from the School of Management of Xi'an Jiaotong University in 1995 and then worked in Sinochem Corporation ( 中 國 中 化 集 團) from 1995 to 2001. Mr. Ma obtained an MBA degree from the School of Business of University of Saskatchewan in Canada in 2003, and obtained a doctoral degree from the Department of Business Policy of the College of Business of National University of Singapore in 2007. Mr. Ma taught at the Department of Management of the College of Business of Chinese University of Hong Kong from 2007 to 2018, and acted as the director of the Entrepreneurship Research Center and International Business Research Center of Chinese University of Hong Kong. He joined City University of Hong Kong in 2018, and currently acts as a professor (tenure)
and a doctoral tutor at the Department of Management of the College of Business. Mr. Ma obtained his qualification approval from the China Banking Regulatory Commission Shaanxi Office in 2016, and has been acting as an independent director of Western Trust Co., Ltd. ( 西 部 信 託 有 限 公 司) since 2016.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Ma has not held any directorships in any other listed companies for the last three years or any other positions in the Company or its subsidiaries. Mr. Ma does not have any relationship with any director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Ma does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Upon the appointment of Mr. Ma as the Independent Non-executive Director approved by the shareholders of the Company at an extraordinary general meeting, the Company will enter into a service contract with Mr. Ma in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations of the PRC for a term starting from the date of the approval of his appointment by the shareholders of the Company at the extraordinary general meeting to the expiry date of the terms of office of the members of the current session of the Board. Pursuant to the service contract, Mr. Ma will be entitled to an annual director's fee of HK$150,000 before tax (the individual income tax will be withheld and paid by the Company). The amount was determined by the Board with reference to Mr. Ma's duties and responsibilities to the Company, the Company's policy for Independent Non-executive Director's fee and current market conditions.
Save as disclosed above, there is no other information about the appointment of Mr. Ma which is required to be disclosed under Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited nor are there any other matters which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 19 July 2019 in relation to the resignation of Ms. Zhao Hong as a supervisor of the Company (the "Supervisor").
The Board is pleased to announce that relevant resolutions have been passed at a meeting of the board of supervisors held on 31 July 2019 to propose the appointment of Mr. Liang Wangnan ("Mr. Liang") as a Supervisor, to fill in the vacancy with the resignation of Ms. Zhao Hong. The appointment is subject to the approval by the shareholders of the Company at an extraordinary general meeting by way of an ordinary resolution.
Biographical details of Mr. Liang Wangnan are set out below:
Mr. Liang Wangnan (梁望南), aged 44, is currently the general manager of the second fund investment department of State-owned Capital Operation and Management Center of Beijing. Mr. Liang acted as a cadre of Beijing Grain Group Co., Ltd. ( 北 京 糧 食 集 團) from August 1996 to March 2003, a cadre of the commerce and trade work committee of Beijing Municipal Committee ( 北 京 市 委 商 貿 工 委) from March 2003 to November 2003, a cadre of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of The People's Government of Beijing Municipality from November 2003 to May 2009, and has been working in the State-owned Capital Operation and Management Center of Beijing since May 2009, acting successively as the deputy general manager and general manager of the human resources department, the general manager of the human resources department and deputy general manager (in charge) of the fund investment department, general manager (department head) of the human resources department (organization department) and deputy general manager (in charge) of the fund investment department, general manager of the fund investment department and general manager of the second fund investment department. Mr. Liang obtained a bachelor's degree in engineering from the Department of Electronics of Heilongjiang Commercial College ( 黑 龍 江 商 學 院) in August 1996, majoring in computer application.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Liang has not held any directorships in any other listed companies for the last three years or any other positions in the Company or its subsidiaries. Mr. Liang does not have any relationship with any director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Liang does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Upon the appointment of Mr. Liang as a Supervisor approved by the shareholders of the Company at an extraordinary general meeting, the Company will enter into a service contract with Mr. Liang in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations of the PRC for a term starting from the date of the approval of his appointment by the shareholders of the Company at the extraordinary general meeting to the expiry date of the terms of office of the members of the current session of the board of supervisors. Mr. Liang will not receive any remuneration for acting as a Supervisor.
Save as disclosed above, there is no other information about the appointment of Mr. Liang which is required to be disclosed under Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited nor are there any other matters which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
A circular containing, among other things, details of the proposed appointment of Mr. Ma and Mr. Liang and a notice of convening an extraordinary general meeting will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company in due course.
By order of the Board
Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited Shi Yubin
Chairman
Beijing, 31 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Wang Hanjun and Li Guoqing; the non-executive directors of the Company are Shi Yubin, Tang Shuchang, Wu Donghui, Guan Jifa, Ren Yuhang, Su Bin, Yu Xiaojun and Ren Chong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Wang Dexing, Yim Fung, Sun Maozhu, Liang Qinghuai and Qin Guisheng.
