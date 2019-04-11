Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : PROXY FORM - FOR THE FIRST DOMESTIC SHARES CLASS MEETING IN 2... 2019-04-12

REPLY SLIP

FOR THE FIRST DOMESTIC SHARES CLASS MEETING IN 2019 OF

BEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LIMITED

TO BE HELD ON 29 MAY 2019

AND AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

To: Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1)

of (Note 2)

being the registered holder(s) of

(Note 3) domestic shares of RMB1.00

each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend in person or by proxy the Domestic Shares Class Meeting of the Company to be held at Conference Room 501, 5/F, Block D, Hengtai Center, No. 18 Fengtai North Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, the PRC immediately after the 2018 Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 29 May 2019 and at any adjournment thereof.

Date: Notes: 1. Please insert full name(s) of the shareholder(s) as registered in the register of members of the Company in block capitals. 2. Please insert full address(es) of the shareholder(s) as registered in the register of members of the Company in block capitals. 3. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). 4. For the holders of domestic shares, please complete and sign this reply slip and deliver it to the secretariat of the board of directors of the Company at 12A, Block D, Hengtai Center, No. 18 Fengtai North Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, China on or before Thursday, 9 May 2019 in hand, by post or by fax (Fax No: (8610) 8833 6763). 2019

Signature: