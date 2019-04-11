Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : PROXY FORM - FOR THE FIRST H SHARES CLASS MEETING IN 2019 OF ... 2019-04-12

PROXY FORM

FOR THE FIRST H SHARES CLASS MEETING IN 2019 OF

BEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LIMITED

TO BE HELD ON 29 MAY 2019

AND AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

I/We (Note 1)

of (Note 2)

being the registered holder(s) of

(Note 3) H shares of RMB1.00 each in the sharecapital of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting, or (Note 4)

of as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the H Shares Class Meeting of the Company to be held at Conference Room 501, 5/F, Block D, Hengtai Center, No. 18 Fengtai North Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, the PRC immediately after the 2018 Annual General Meeting and the First Domestic Shares Class Meeting in 2019 on Wednesday, 29 May 2019 or at any adjournment thereof as hereunder indicated in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice of the Company convening the H Shares Class Meeting dated 29 May 2019, and if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR (Note 5) AGAINST (Note 5) ABSTAIN (Note 5) 1. To consider and approve the Extension of the Issuance Plan of Application for the Initial Public Offering of A Shares and Listing; and 2. To consider and approve the Extension of the Authorisation to the Board to Handle the Relevant Matters of the Application for Initial Public Offering of A Shares and Listing at its Absolute Discretion.

Date:

2019

Signature (Note 6):

Notes: