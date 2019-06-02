Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : Pull Together for a Green Horticultural Exhibition——Surve... 2019-06-03

Pull Together for a Green Horticultural Exhibition--Surveying Institute Gives an Impetus to the Construction of a Green and Safe Expo

A beautiful landscape in the late hours of the morning comes into view, sending forth spring breeze and fragrance of flowers and plants, and the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition, the focus of world attention, saw its grand opening on April 28 at the foot of the Great Wall. On the banks of the Guishui River, surrounded by flowers and plants, are more than 2000 kinds of exotic flowers and herbs that scatter across the mountains and lakes to present their beauty. At the opening ceremony, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech entitled 'Seeking a Green Life and Building a Beautiful Home with Concerted Efforts', emphasizing that green development that complies with nature and ecological conservation forebodes the future.

The surveying institute pools the wisdom and strength of its members, adheres to the enterprise spirit of professionalism, innovation, efficiency, enthusiasm and tenacity, and gives play to the advantages of all its sectors. The institute organized for many times experts in survey, measuring, geotechnical, surveying and mapping, structure and informatization to make analyses from different angles and in a comprehensive way and to guide project construction, and undertook nearly 20 work tasks for the construction of the International Horticultural Exhibition.

▲ Clean Energy Pushes Ahead the Construction of a Green Expo

The surveying institute closely follows the sustainable development principle of building a green horticultural expo, and integrates the green development concept of adapting to nature and protecting the ecology into the whole process of constructing the Horticultural Expo Village. In the EPC way, the institute undertook the geothermal energy project for the Horticultural Expo Village Hotel in the park. The total number of buried holes in the soil buried pipe project was 410, which was divided into 20 loops and connected to two sub-catchment wells, and vertical borehole heat exchangers, horizontal headers, and sub-catchments, including the construction of the submerged water wells and the excavation and backfilling of the troughs. By use of the principle of heat pump and through a small amount of high-level electric energy input, low-level thermal energy can be transferred to high-level thermal energy to complete heat exchange with buildings, and full use of geothermal resources can provide energy support for Horticultural Expo Village Hotel.

Horticultural Expo Village Hotel

Geothermal well construction site

▲Risk Monitoring Ensures Safety in Construction

In order to control the construction risks of the Horticultural Expo and its affiliated projects and ensure the safety of the project, the surveying institute undertook the underground engineering safety monitoring of the inner and outer corridors of the Horticultural Expo, the public green landscape supporting service construction project of the park and the reception center project of Beijing Horticultural Town, as well as the monitoring project of the Yongning Pavilion building and the surrounding mountain settlement in the public green landscape of the park.

（1） Safety monitoring of underground engineering of supporting facilities

Plan of pipe rack engineering of the Horticultural Expo

The surveying institute undertook the safety monitoring and risk consulting work for the underground works of the Horticultural Expo pipe rack and other ancillary facilities. It adopted a new type of technical means represented by distributed optical fibers to monitor it in all directions and organized geotechnical, surveying and mapping for many times. Experts from different angles comprehensively analyzed and guided the monitoring point layout, monitoring methods, daily inspections and risk focus, and effectively controlled the construction risks during the construction of the site and the construction of the structure.

（2）Deformation monitoring of Tiantian Mountain and landscape architecture

Yongning Pavilion is located in the core area of the Horticultural Expo, consisting of Yongning Pavilion body, threshold, pavilion, gallery and high and low platforms. The total construction area of the pavilion is 2866.2m2, and that of the high and low platforms is about 5363m2. The architectural form is an antique building combination, consisting of two mountains called Xie Mountain and Hanging Mountain respectively, a Fangsheng Pavilion and a veranda.

There is a risk of mountain settlement in the Tiantian Mountain, which is built by the Yongning Pavilion. In order to monitor the impact of the settlement deformation of the Yongning Pavilion on the main structure of Yongning Pavilion during the construction of Yongning Pavilion, the institute organized professional and technical personnel to form an expert committee to formulate a special settlement monitoring plan, using GPS combined with total station, synthetic aperture radar and other technologies. Means to monitor the mountain and building deformation during the construction of Yongning Pavilion, and to protect the safety of buildings and personnel were adopted during and after the Horticultural Expo.

Real map of the main structure platform of Yongning Pavilion

GPS+ total station apparatus adopted for the monitoring of mountain deformation

Synthetic Aperture Radar for Mountain Deformation Monitoring

In addition, the survey institute also undertook the survey and geotechnical work for related projects of the Horticultural Expo.

The surveying institute has been building the city for 60 years, contributing fruitful results. From the first subway line since the establishment of New China to the construction of the rail transit lines all over the country, and from the Olympic engineering construction in the history of Chinese architecture to the green construction of Horticultural Expo Village today, the surveying institute has left its solid footprints and created brilliant extraordinary masterpieces in every stage of historical development of great significance in China.