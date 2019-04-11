Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : REPLY SLIP - FOR THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BEIJING U... 2019-04-12

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 10:43pm EDT

REPLY SLIP

FOR THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF

BEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LIMITED

TO BE HELD ON 29 MAY 2019

AND AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

To: Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1)

of (Note 2)

being the registered holder(s) of

(Note 3) H shares/domestic shares (Note 4) ofRMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend in person or by proxy the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at Conference Room 501, 5/F, Block D, Hengtai Center, No. 18 Fengtai North Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, the PRC at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 29 May 2019 and at any adjournment thereof.

Date:

Notes:

1.

Please insert full name(s) of the shareholder(s) as registered in the register of members of the Company in block capitals.

2.

Please insert full address(es) of the shareholder(s) as registered in the register of members of the Company in block capitals.

3.

Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s).

4.

Please delete as appropriate.

5.

For the holders of domestic shares, please complete and sign this reply slip and deliver it to the secretariat of the board of directors of the

Company at 12A, Block D, Hengtai Center, No. 18 Fengtai North Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, China on or before Thursday, 9 May 2019

in hand, by post or by fax (Fax No: (8610) 8833 6763). For the holders of H shares, please complete and sign this reply slip and deliver it to

the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road

East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before Thursday, 9 May 2019 in hand, by post or by fax (Fax No: (852) 2865 0990).

2019

Signature:

Disclaimer

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 02:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:18pSAPPORO : Announcing the "YEBISU Guided Tour" at the Museum of Yebisu Beer
PU
11:18pSPARK NEW ZEALAND : fined $675,000 for two historic operational and billing issues
PU
11:15pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Correction of a release from 09/04/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:14pToshiba shares slump after sale of U.S. LNG business cancelled
RE
11:13pAFCON : judgement day
AQ
11:13pHEALTHY RECIPE : Sheet-Pan Roast Chicken with Beets, Greens & Yogurt
PU
11:12pEnugu Chamber Assesses Dangote’s Contributions To Nigeria’s Economy
AQ
11:08pTESLA : An Update to Our Vehicle Lineup
PU
11:08pNSE lifts suspension on Afromedia Plc
AQ
10:58pENERGY EARTH PCL : SET notifies EARTH to urgently take actions to repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO says 737 MAX software update working as designed
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney Prices New Streaming Service at $6.99 a Month
5LYFT INC : LYFT : How Uber and Lyft compare on key financial metrics

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About