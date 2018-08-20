Log in
Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : Rail Transit Line 6 and the Airport Rail Transit Line Win Mun... 2018-08-20

08/20/2018 | 10:01am CEST

Rail Transit Line 6 and the Airport Rail Transit Line Win Municipal Engineering Gold Award of Wuhan

In July, BJUCD participated in the municipal engineering appraisal bonus organized by Wuhan Municipal Industry Association. The first phase of Wuhan's Rail Transit Line 6 and the city's airport rail transit line, two projects with BJUCD serving as one of the designers, won Municipal Engineering Gold Award of Wuhan respectively.

About the projects：

The first phase of Wuhan's Rail Transit Line 6 starts at the sports center in Zhuankou Development Area and ends at Jinyin Lake Park, stretching a length of 35.95 kilometers and all laid underground. With a total of 27 stations, the line is the longest subway line amongst all rail transit networks in Wuhan. The construction was started in the first quarter of 2013 and was completed and opened to traffic on Dec. 28, 2016. The first phase of Rail Transit Line 6 is also the first general contracting line undertaken by BJUCD in Wuhan, for which BJUCD was engaged in the general contracting and design of the civil works and equipment system, etc.

The airport rail transit line (the north extension line of Line 2) starts at the Jinyin Pool and ends at Tianhe Airport. With a total of 7 stations, the line stretches as long as 19.769 kilometers, of which 5.288 kilometers are the elevated lines, 0.717 kilometer the ground line and 13.764 kilometers the underground lines. BJUCD undertook the civil engineering design for Aviation Headquarter Station and the section between Aviation Headquarter Station and Jiahai Industrial Park Station（elevated）, and the project was completed and opened to traffic on Dec. 28, 2016.

Disclaimer

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 08:00:02 UTC
