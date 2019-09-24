Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : Seminar on innovation-oriented urban rail transit development... 2019-09-24

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 05:47am EDT

Seminar on innovation-oriented urban rail transit development conducted in Changchun in 2019 among four cities of three provinces in Northeast China

On the occassion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic and the 50th anniversary of the operation of rail transit in China, the seminar on innovation-oriented urban rail transit development was conducted in Changchun from Sep. 18th through Sep. 19th, 2019, among four cities of three provinces in Northeast China. Sponsored by Changchun Railway Traffic Group Co., Ltd. and co-sponsored by UCD, the seminar saw the presence of leaders from Shenyang Metro, Harbin Metro and Dalian Metro. UCD's general manager Wang Hanjun, deputy general manager Yu Songwei and Vice- chief economist Guo Deyou were invited to take part.

The seminar started with the speech by Cao Guoli, Party secretary and board chairperson of Changchun Railway Traffic Group Co., Ltd. With the concept of 'Co-operation for Common Prosperity and Development', the seminar aims to pool joint efforts to push ahead the development of the rail transit industry in Northeast China. Centering on the five aspects of 'Exploration into Rail Transit Engineering Management, Operating Management, Technology Management, Operation, Procurement, Resource Sharing & Tendering Management, and Advanced Experience in HR Management', attendees to the seminar learned and drew on each other's advanced experience in innovation management.

Deputy general manager Yu Songwei took the floor on behalf of UCD. He expounded the new domestic rail transit design concepts, and expressed UCD's determination to continue to strengthen its input in Northeast China and to strive to offer better services to the proprietors.

Disclaimer

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 09:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:59aTHOMAS COOK : Effort to bring home stranded Thomas Cook travellers underway
AQ
05:59aTHOMAS COOK : Effort to bring home stranded Thomas Cook travelers underway
AQ
05:58aZealand Pharma achieves primary and all key secondary endpoints in pediatric Phase 3 trial with dasiglucagon for severe hypoglycemia
GL
05:58aHKEX 'thinking big' with bid as LSE sticks to Refinitiv plan
RE
05:57aFOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS : FCC Environment officially inaugurates the Millerhill Energy Recycling and Recovery Centre in the United Kingdom
PU
05:57aPANTHEON RESOURCES : Alaskan Project Update and Q&A #
PU
05:57aCHINA CITIC BANK : International's statement on a fraudulent website
PU
05:57aTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Levent Yapılandırma Yönetimi A.Ş. Share Capital Increase and Change of Trade Name
PU
05:57aGREENE KING : Bury st edmunds publicans retire after 33 years running popular pub
PU
05:56aOil prices fall due to weak economic data, Saudi output recovery
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : After Thomas Cook collapse, Johnson asks why bosses got paid millions
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer 1,000 staff
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Swiss probe incident involving ex-Credit Suisse banker Khan, private ..
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Receives 33% Equity Interest in Ant Financial

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group