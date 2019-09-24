Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : Seminar on innovation-oriented urban rail transit development... 2019-09-24

Seminar on innovation-oriented urban rail transit development conducted in Changchun in 2019 among four cities of three provinces in Northeast China

On the occassion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic and the 50th anniversary of the operation of rail transit in China, the seminar on innovation-oriented urban rail transit development was conducted in Changchun from Sep. 18th through Sep. 19th, 2019, among four cities of three provinces in Northeast China. Sponsored by Changchun Railway Traffic Group Co., Ltd. and co-sponsored by UCD, the seminar saw the presence of leaders from Shenyang Metro, Harbin Metro and Dalian Metro. UCD's general manager Wang Hanjun, deputy general manager Yu Songwei and Vice- chief economist Guo Deyou were invited to take part.

The seminar started with the speech by Cao Guoli, Party secretary and board chairperson of Changchun Railway Traffic Group Co., Ltd. With the concept of 'Co-operation for Common Prosperity and Development', the seminar aims to pool joint efforts to push ahead the development of the rail transit industry in Northeast China. Centering on the five aspects of 'Exploration into Rail Transit Engineering Management, Operating Management, Technology Management, Operation, Procurement, Resource Sharing & Tendering Management, and Advanced Experience in HR Management', attendees to the seminar learned and drew on each other's advanced experience in innovation management.

Deputy general manager Yu Songwei took the floor on behalf of UCD. He expounded the new domestic rail transit design concepts, and expressed UCD's determination to continue to strengthen its input in Northeast China and to strive to offer better services to the proprietors.