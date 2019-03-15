Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : Two more prizes go to the project of Fenghuangshan—Liyixinc... 2019-03-15

Two more prizes go to the project of Fenghuangshan-Liyixincheng Expressway

Recently, Fenghuangshan-Liyixincheng Expressway has been dubbed the honorable title of A Demonstration Project for New Technology Application in Construction Industry of Guizhou. Meanwhile no. 3 tender section of the project has also won Huangguoshu Cup, highest prestige for civil engineering construction in Guizhou in 2018 construction. As of present, the project has won gold 3 state-level awards, including award of China's construction engineering steel structure, national excellent wielding engineering, 3rd prize of excellent achievements for engineering construction quality management group activity, as well as 12 provincial and ministerial awards, including great wall cup gold award of municipal infrastructure construction of Beijing, and model construction site for construction safety and cultural ethics of Guizhou. In addition, great efforts were contributed in making innovations for the project, with 4 practical patents scored.

Fenghuangshan-Liyixincheng Expressway is a steel-structured bridge combining science & technology, wisdom, technology, environmental protection and landscape into one. The main part of the bridge is all of steel truss and steel box girders, with over 60,000 tons of steel used, being the biggest municipal steel bridge in China at present and the longest municipal bridge of steel truss in China at present. Complicatedly curved in shape with different sizes of bars, the bridge features bolting, with 700,000 sets of high-strength bolts and more than 24,000 tons of steel consumed for no. 3 tender section alone. Moreover, bar processing and manufacturing, precision in installation, hole-drilling and prevention from wielding deformation were all demanding. To guarantee quality, the project team chose top-notch manufacturers for processing and manufacturing of bars and set high demands for manufacturing, processing and installation of the steel bridge. 8 types, 26 items of new construction technologies were used in the construction，and BIM technology was used for optimizing designs. The no.3 tender section crosses Sichuan-Guizhou railway，generating big workload and making it difficult for coordination with higher risks. Within 13 days waiting for the approval from Chengdu railway bureau, the project team raced with time and tackled difficulties by adopting the line drag construction method，and used hydraulic jack to drag the steel box girder of over 800 tons over the Sichuan-Guizhou railway to put a satisfactory end to the project. With a new concept of bridge structure, the project fully utilizes the spaces between truss and girders to set up pedestrian crossings and landscape lighting, which saves urban land use, defines road functions, without interruption between people and vehicles. The expressway leads fast from central urban area to Xinpu New Area, and fabricated steel structure bridge saves energy and protects ecosystem and is rated as the 'beauty image'of the roads in central urban area of Zuiyi.

At present, Fenghuangshan-Liyixincheng Expressway is being constructed as scheduled and great efforts are being made to enable the project to come to a successful close in scheduled time.