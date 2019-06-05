Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : UCD Participates in the International Forum and Successfully ... 2019-06-06

UCD Participates in the International Forum and Successfully Holds the Parallel Forum on'Coordinated Development of Rail Transit and Metropolitan Circle'

From May 30th to 31st, the 10th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum took place in Macao. At the invitation of China International Contractors Association, UCD took part in the forum and, jointly with BUCG, successfully conducted the parallel sub-forum--'Coordinated Development of Rail Transit and Metropolitan Circle'.

The 10th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum was co-sponsored by China International Contractors Association and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute. With 'Promoting High-quality and Sustainable Development of International Infrastructure' as the theme, the forum attracted more than 2000 elites from 72 countries and regions around the world. UCD's leaders and specialists, such as general manager Wang Hanjun, deputy general manager Cheng Yan and deputy general manager Yu Songwei, attended the forum.

At the opening ceremony of the forum, the Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region Chui Sai On, the Vice Minister of the Ministry of Commerce Wang Bingnan, the Minister of Local Government of Zambia Vincent Mwale, and the Chairman of the China International Contractors Association Fang Qiuchen, delivered speeches as the officiating guests respectively, all expressing gratitude to the units being involved in international infrastructure and construction under the 'Belt and Road Initiatives'. They hoped that, through the forum, all parties could deeply conduct infrastructure cooperation , seize the opportunity of 'Belt and Road Initiatives' and, by taking interconnection as an important task, adhere to the principle of cooperation and mutual gain, boost China construction, China speed and China quality globally, so as to establish a community of shared destiny of mankind with joint efforts.

The parallel forum on 'Coordinated Development of Rail Transit and Metropolitan Circle' jointly undertaken by UCD and BUCG, was divided into two parts: Keynote Speech and High-level Dialogue. In the keynote speech session, Chairman Chen Daihua delivered a welcoming speech on behalf of the organizer. Namibian Vice President Sonexay Siphandone and Vice President of China International Contractors Association Wang He, delivered speeches respectively as special guests of the sub-forum.

This rail transit parallel forum invited Chen Xiangsheng, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and chief engineer of Shenzhen Metro Group, Justin Ndoundangoye, Minister of Communications of Gabon, Issoufou KATAMBE, Minister of Water Resources and Cleansing of Niger, Cheng Hao, UCD's deputy general manager, Mr. Kitada , UCD's deputy chief engineer and chief architect of former Tokyu, Japan, and five experts to give keynote speeches on the coordinated development of rail transit and metropolitan circle, sustainable development and urban transportation, Sino-Nepalese relations and future investment in Niger, and TOD-developed transportation issues, and shared development experience in the metropolitan circle linkage and further initiatives in the public and livelihood areas.

In the high-level dialogue, Feng Aijun, UCD's deputy chief engineer and secretary general of the China Civil Engineering Society Rail Transit Branch, presided over the forum and held monographic discussions on how to build a smart city rail transit system, provide high-quality, sustainable and humanized services, and become an urban and even regional economy. The important issue of the source of development is Oyebanji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, Special Adviser and Director of the Cabinet Committee of the African Development Bank, Chen Xiangsheng, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Justin Ndoundangoye, Minister of Communications of Gabon, UCD's Deputy General Manager and Design Consultation of China Urban Rail Transit Association. The deputy director and secretary-general of the committee, Yu Songwei, UCD's deputy chief engineer, and former Japanese Tokyu Design Chief Architect, Mr. Kitada, and other experts, held a special seminar. The atmosphere of the seminar was warm and the guests were actively asked to achieve the expected exchange effect.

With the implementation of the 'Belt and Road' initiatives, the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, the Yangtze River Economic Belt, the Yangtze River Delta integration, and the Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao and Dawan Districts, rail transit is an important foundation for the development of central cities, metropolitan areas and urban agglomerations. It has ushered in a promising period of development, and the market has great potential for development. The company will continue to be committed to leading and promoting the development of the urban rail transit industry. It is also looking forward to working with domestic and foreign government officials, industry colleagues and the community to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the field of rail transit infrastructure and to develop their respective resource capabilities and service advantages, to achieve symbiosis and win-win situation.

The parallel forum provided an international professional platform for the exchange of ideas, discovery of opportunities and promotion of cooperation for the rail transit industry. At the same time, it also demonstrated UCD's technical strength to domestic and foreign counterparts, providing UCD with the opportunities for further going globally and for the exploration of the international market.