Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : UCD Successfully Signs Contract on Urban Rapid Transit Projec... 2019-05-23

UCD Successfully Signs Contract on Urban Rapid Transit Project of Huangshan

On May 12, UCD, Beijing Investment Corporation and Huangshan Railway Investment Co.,Ltd., successfully signed the Contract on Urban Rapid Transit Project of Huangshan, marking a new height achieved by enterprises of Beijing and the city of Huangshan in their joint development, and opening a new chapter for the synergic development of UCD's various business sectors.

On the afternoon of the day, the Cooperation and Exchange Meeting Between Huangshan City and Beijing-controlled State-owned Enterprises and the Signing Ceremony for Projects Between Huangshan Municipal People's Government and Beijing-administered State-owned Enterprises kicked off in Huangshan. Zhang Guilin, Party secretary and director of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of People's Government of Beijing Municipality (BSPC), and Ren Zefeng, municipal Party secretary of Huangshan, attended the activity and delivered remarks. Kong Xiaohong, Mayor of Huangshan, gave a welcome speech. Chen Daihua, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairperson of UCD, Zhang Yanyou, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairperson of the Beijing Investment Corporation, Wang Guofeng, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairperson of the Sunlon Group, Zhang Min, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairperson of the Beijing Capital Highway Development Group Co., Ltd., Li Jie, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairperson of Beijing Gongmei Group, and Wei Hongtao, deputy secretary of the Party Committee and board director of Beijing Tourism Group, made remarks at the meeting. Chu Zhaowu, Member of The Standing Committee of the Party Committee and general manager of the joint-stock company of UCD, Shi Yubin, the deputy general manager of Beijing Urban Construction Group Co., Ltd. and chairperson of UCD, and UCD's general manager Wang Hanjun, attended the signing ceremony.

UCD, Beijing Jingtou Investment Co., Ltd. and Huangshan Railway Investment Co., Ltd. agreed to innovate on the urban infrastructure investment and financing model and system to promote the development of tourism railway transportation and build a green transportation system as a breakthrough to bolster a rapid transit network in Huangshan City. The network links the major scenic spots in Huangshan to build the South Anhui International Tourism Demonstration Zone, and to promote the core traffic backbone for the development of tourism across Huangshan.

Chen Daihua, secretary of the Party Committee and Chairperson of the Beijing Urban Construction Group Co., Ltd., said that the successful signing of the rapid transit project for the city will effectively plan and integrate the tourism resources and comprehensively improve the transportation infrastructure for the city of Huangshan, and effectively promote the development of Huangshan's tourism into a new realm.

Zhang Guilin, secretary of the Party Committee and director of the BSPC, pointed out that the signing of the contract was the further deepening of cooperation, which also signified that the Beijing-administered enterprises have entered the fast lane of the development and construction of the Yangtze River Delta economic circle.

Ren Zefeng, municipal Party secretary of Huangshan, said that first-class resources call for first-class enterprises, and first-class enterprises need first-class resources. He hoped that the two sides will take this signing opportunity as a turning point to further improve the cooperation and exchange system, promote the speeding up of the construction and efficiency of the project, and continue to expand the scope of cooperation, deepen the level of cooperation, and jointly write a new chapter of mutual benefit and prosperity.

The successful signing of the contract marks that UCD has made new progress in the innovation of investment and financing mode, which is conducive to UCD's deep participation in urban infrastructure construction as a 'owner' and 'trustee operator', creating a basis for expanding the company's market share. Investing in the coordinated development of UCD's multi-business segments, such as planning, exploration, design, general contracting, industrialization, operation management, etc., strengthening UCD's comprehensive strength and comprehensively improving UCD's service quality, as well as instrumental to UCD's realizing its new target of 'opening up new areas of the municipal railway market and constructing new standards for urban railway system' so as to strive to be the leader of the railway construction for tourist cities.