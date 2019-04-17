Log in
Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BID WINNING FOR MAJOR PROJECTS IN T 2019-04-17

04/17/2019 | 09:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BID WINNING FOR MAJOR PROJECTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019

This announcement is published by Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (the "Company") as a voluntary announcement.

For the three months ended 31 March 2019, the Company won the bid for major projects with a total amount of RMB1,522.49 million, among which the winning bid price of projects in the survey, design and consultancy segment amounted to RMB311.92 million, and the winning bid price of projects in the construction general contracting segment amounted to RMB1,210.57 million.

Particulars of the above major projects are set out as follows:

Winning bid

amount of

No.

Project name

the Company Note

(RMB0'000)

1

Pre-construction, Survey, Design and

3,622.5574

Consultancy Project for Properties to

be Constructed on Wangcheng Depot of

Nanchang Rail Transit Line 4 ( 南昌軌道交

4 號線望城車輛段上蓋物業前期、勘

察、設計及諮詢項目)

2

Hangzhou Metro Line 3 North Extension Project

7,756

( 杭州地鐵3 號線北延工程)

- 1 -

Winning bid

amount of

No.

Project name

the Company Note

(RMB0'000)

3

Planning Research, Construction Feasibility

2,291.51

Research and Corresponding Theme-based

Research on Beijing Rail Transit Line 13

Splitting Project ( 北京市軌道交通13 號線

拆分工程規劃方案研究、工程可行性

研究及配套專題研究)

4

01 Contract Section for Construction Design

7,478

of West Section (Branch Line for Winter

Olympic Games) of Beijing Rail Transit Line

11 (北京軌道交通11號線西段（冬奧支線）

工程設計01 合同段)

5

TOD Comprehensive Project Design for

7,180

Shaoxing High-speed Railway North Station

( 紹興高鐵北站TOD 綜合項目設計)

6

EPC Project for Ground, Auxiliary Facilities

2,864

and Station Square of Jinan Metro Line R1

( 濟南地鐵R1 線地面、附屬及站前廣場

EPC 工程)

7

General Contracting for Construction of DS6-

120,000

T o g e t h e r w i t h

TA01 Section of Nanjing-Jurong Intercity

(total winning

the consortium

Rail Transit Project ( 南京至句容城際軌

bid amount of

comprising Power

道交通工程施工總承包DS6-TA01 標段

the project is

C o n s t r u c t i o n

工程)

470,000)

Corporation of

China, Ltd. and other companies

- 2 -

Winning bid

amount of

No.

Project name

the Company Note

(RMB0'000)

8

Section II (K5+580 ~ K11+220) of Third-

1,056.729515

party Monitoring of Deep Foundation Pit

Support of Dali Road (Daqing-Guangzhou

Expressway - Beijing-Taipei Expressway)

and Integrated Utility Tunnel Project for

Municipal Transportation Supporting Project

of Airport Economic Area of Beijing New

Airport ( 北京新機場臨空經濟區市政交

通配套工程大禮路（大廣高速-京台高速）

道路及綜合管廊工程深基坑支護第三

方監測二標段(K5+580K11+220))

Total

152,248.796915

By order of the Board

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited

Shi Yubin

Chairman

Beijing, 17 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Wang Hanjun and Li Guoqing; the non-executive directors of the Company are Shi Yubin, Tang Shuchang, Wu Donghui, Guan Jifa, Ren Yuhang, Su Bin, Yu Xiaojun and Ren Chong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Wang Dexing, Yim Fung, Sun Maozhu, Liang Qinghuai and Qin Guisheng.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 13:27:09 UTC
