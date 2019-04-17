|
Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BID WINNING FOR MAJOR PROJECTS IN T 2019-04-17
04/17/2019 | 09:28am EDT
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
BID WINNING FOR MAJOR PROJECTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019
This announcement is published by Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (the "Company") as a voluntary announcement.
For the three months ended 31 March 2019, the Company won the bid for major projects with a total amount of RMB1,522.49 million, among which the winning bid price of projects in the survey, design and consultancy segment amounted to RMB311.92 million, and the winning bid price of projects in the construction general contracting segment amounted to RMB1,210.57 million.
Particulars of the above major projects are set out as follows:
|
|
|
Winning bid
|
|
|
amount of
|
No.
|
Project name
|
the Company Note
|
|
|
(RMB0'000)
|
1
|
Pre-construction, Survey, Design and
|
3,622.5574
|
|
Consultancy Project for Properties to
|
|
|
be Constructed on Wangcheng Depot of
|
|
|
Nanchang Rail Transit Line 4 ( 南昌軌道交
|
|
|
通4 號線望城車輛段上蓋物業前期、勘
|
|
|
察、設計及諮詢項目)
|
|
2
|
Hangzhou Metro Line 3 North Extension Project
|
7,756
|
|
( 杭州地鐵3 號線北延工程)
|
|
|
|
Winning bid
|
|
|
|
amount of
|
|
No.
|
Project name
|
the Company Note
|
|
|
(RMB0'000)
|
|
3
|
Planning Research, Construction Feasibility
|
2,291.51
|
|
|
Research and Corresponding Theme-based
|
|
|
|
Research on Beijing Rail Transit Line 13
|
|
|
|
Splitting Project ( 北京市軌道交通13 號線
|
|
|
|
拆分工程規劃方案研究、工程可行性
|
|
|
|
研究及配套專題研究)
|
|
|
4
|
01 Contract Section for Construction Design
|
7,478
|
|
|
of West Section (Branch Line for Winter
|
|
|
|
Olympic Games) of Beijing Rail Transit Line
|
|
|
|
11 (北京軌道交通11號線西段（冬奧支線）
|
|
|
|
工程設計01 合同段)
|
|
|
5
|
TOD Comprehensive Project Design for
|
7,180
|
|
|
Shaoxing High-speed Railway North Station
|
|
|
|
( 紹興高鐵北站TOD 綜合項目設計)
|
|
|
6
|
EPC Project for Ground, Auxiliary Facilities
|
2,864
|
|
|
and Station Square of Jinan Metro Line R1
|
|
|
|
( 濟南地鐵R1 線地面、附屬及站前廣場
|
|
|
|
EPC 工程)
|
|
|
7
|
General Contracting for Construction of DS6-
|
120,000
|
T o g e t h e r w i t h
|
|
TA01 Section of Nanjing-Jurong Intercity
|
(total winning
|
the consortium
|
|
Rail Transit Project ( 南京至句容城際軌
|
bid amount of
|
comprising Power
|
|
道交通工程施工總承包DS6-TA01 標段
|
the project is
|
C o n s t r u c t i o n
|
|
工程)
|
470,000)
|
Corporation of
China, Ltd. and other companies
|
|
|
|
Winning bid
|
|
|
|
amount of
|
No.
|
Project name
|
the Company Note
|
|
|
|
(RMB0'000)
|
8
|
Section II (K5+580 ~ K11+220) of Third-
|
1,056.729515
|
|
|
party Monitoring of Deep Foundation Pit
|
|
|
|
Support of Dali Road (Daqing-Guangzhou
|
|
|
|
Expressway - Beijing-Taipei Expressway)
|
|
|
|
and Integrated Utility Tunnel Project for
|
|
|
|
Municipal Transportation Supporting Project
|
|
|
|
of Airport Economic Area of Beijing New
|
|
|
|
Airport ( 北京新機場臨空經濟區市政交
|
|
|
|
通配套工程大禮路（大廣高速-京台高速）
|
|
|
|
道路及綜合管廊工程深基坑支護第三
|
|
|
|
方監測二標段(K5+580∼K11+220))
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
152,248.796915
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By order of the Board
Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited
Shi Yubin
Chairman
Beijing, 17 April 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Wang Hanjun and Li Guoqing; the non-executive directors of the Company are Shi Yubin, Tang Shuchang, Wu Donghui, Guan Jifa, Ren Yuhang, Su Bin, Yu Xiaojun and Ren Chong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Wang Dexing, Yim Fung, Sun Maozhu, Liang Qinghuai and Qin Guisheng.
|
|