Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Gr : Vice President Wang Hanjun Attends CURTA's 10th President'... 2019-04-08

Vice President Wang Hanjun Attends CURTA's 10th President's Executive Meeting and 4th Session of 2nd Council Meeting

From Mar. 29 to 30th, 2019, the 10th president's executive meeting and 4th session of 2nd council meeting of China Urban Rail Transit Association (CURTA) were held in Beijing.

Over 400 representatives from nearly 300 units on the council member level or above across the country attended the council meeting. Representatives of government departments, including Wang Jianyu, associate inspector of the equipment industry department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and those from the infrastructure development department and industrial development department of the National Development and Reform Commission, attestation supervision department of the State Market Regulatory Administration, transport service department of the Ministry of Transport, and urban construction department of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, were also present at the meeting.

Xie Zhengguang, CURTA's rotating president for this year, veteran president Bao Xuding, executive vice president Zhou Xiaoqin, rotating presidents Yu Guangyao and Ding Jianlong, resident vice president and secretary-general Song Minhua, attended the meetings.

As the leading enterprise in China's urban rail transit design consulting industry, a relying unit of CURTA's design consulting commission, and the only vice-president unit to CURTA, UCD serves as the bridge and bond between CURTA and the urban rail transit design consulting industry. As the newly-appointed vice president, general manager Wang Hanjun attended the meetings.

Wang Hanjun firstly expressed gratitude to CURTA for its trust and support to UCD. He added that as the only vice president of engineering design, he would, under CURTA's unified leadership, collaborate closely and strengthen cooperation with all commissions to fulfill all tasks given by CURTA during his tenure of office. General manager Wang Hanjun aired his views on hot issues that attract the gaze of wide attention in current urban rail transit field in China, such as urban rail transit technical title appraisal, activities aimed at the theme of 'China Subway Operation in 50 Years', Yanshan-Fangshan demonstration project and urban rail transit full automatic driverless system, etc., and he said that as the leading sector of the urban rail transit industry chain, the design consulting industry plays a guiding role in planning at a high starting point, high-level construction, and high-performance management.

At the meetings, deliberations were given to The 2018 Work Report of China Urban Rail Transit Association, released The 2018 Statistical Analysis Report, The 2018 China Urban Rail Transit Yearbook and the Urban Rail Transit Group Standard System of China Urban Rail Transit Association, issued urban rail transit scientific and technological advancement awards, and conducted the handover ceremony for CURTA's rotating presidents.

To promote the scientific and technological progress in China's urban rail transit industry and facilitate the scientific and technological innovation and transformation of innovation-based achievements, CURTA began to issue urban rail transit scientific and technological advancement awards（RTSTAA for short）to nationwide urban rail transit sectors in 2018. The awards were officially brought into the Social Science and Technology Awards Directory released by National Office for Science & Technology Awards in the beginning of the year. Awarding ceremony was held at the meeting to confer the urban rail transit scientific and technological advancement awards, where 17 projects became the final laureates from among 117 award-applying projects, being in the first, second and third places respectively. Of all the award laureates, UCD's 'Research and application of the urban rail transit automation-based full automatic driverless system' got first; 'Performance-enhancement-oriented urban rail transit passenger transport collaborative organization and control technology' firstly accomplished by UCD won second prize; 'Applied research of precipitation recharge technology in building construction', 'Key tramcar engineering technologies and demonstration application' conducted with UCD's participation, and 'Research and application of anti-floating fortification water level key technologies for urban rail transit engineering' firstly accomplished by UCD's survey institute, and the 'Water-rich round gravel bed metro station open-cut-method construction technology innovation and application' conducted with the participation by UCD's survey institute, won third prizes.