Beijing-backed AIIB to double funds under coronavirus crisis facility to $10 billion
0
04/16/2020 | 07:30pm EDT
The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank said on Friday that it was doubling available funds under its COVID-19 crisis recovery facility to provide up to $10 billion in financing to meet high client demand.
Requests for funding have sharply exceeded the $5 billion originally allocated for emergency relief, the Beijing-backed bank said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)