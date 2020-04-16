Log in
Beijing-backed AIIB to double funds under coronavirus crisis facility to $10 billion

04/16/2020 | 07:30pm EDT
The logo of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is seen at its headquarter building in Beijing

The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank said on Friday that it was doubling available funds under its COVID-19 crisis recovery facility to provide up to $10 billion in financing to meet high client demand.

Requests for funding have sharply exceeded the $5 billion originally allocated for emergency relief, the Beijing-backed bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

