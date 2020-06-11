Beijing's 21 major projects to start in June

BEIJING - Construction on 21 major projects in Beijing will start by the end of June to further stabilize the economy, the municipal economic planner said on June 11.

The projects include seven on infrastructure, five focusing on the improvement of people's livelihood, and nine on high-end technological industries, according to the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission.

The total investment of these projects is expected to reach 108.3 billion yuan (about $15.3 billion), said the commission.