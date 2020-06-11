Log in
Beijing's 21 major projects to start in June

06/11/2020 | 07:23am EDT

BEIJING - Construction on 21 major projects in Beijing will start by the end of June to further stabilize the economy, the municipal economic planner said on June 11.

The projects include seven on infrastructure, five focusing on the improvement of people's livelihood, and nine on high-end technological industries, according to the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission.

The total investment of these projects is expected to reach 108.3 billion yuan (about $15.3 billion), said the commission.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 11:22:03 UTC
