Beijing's top HK office says U.S. sanctions are "clowning actions" and "ridiculous"

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Beijing's top representative
office in Hong Kong said on Saturday it strongly condemns
sanctions imposed by Washington that targeted the bureau's most
senior official in the city, in addition to other senior current
and former officials.
The head of Beijing's Liaison Office, Luo Huining, was among
those Washington accused of curtailing political freedoms in the
global financial hub, along with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.
"The unscrupulous intentions of the U.S. politicians to
support the anti-China chaos in Hong Kong have been revealed,
and their clowning actions are really ridiculous," the Liaison
Office said in a statement.
(Reporting By Yanni Chow and Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie
Roantree; Editing by Michael Perry)