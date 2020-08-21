Beijing says residents can go mask-free as China COVID cases hit new lows

BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Health authorities in China's
capital Beijing have removed a requirement for people to wear
masks outdoors, further relaxing rules aimed at preventing the
spread the novel coronavirus after the city reported 13
consecutive days without new cases.
Despite the relaxed guidelines, a large proportion of people
continued to wear masks in Beijing on Friday.
Some said the mask made them feel safe, while others said
social pressures to wear the masks were also a factor.
"I think I can take off my mask anytime, but I'll need to
see if others accept it. Because I'm afraid that people would be
scared if they see me not wearing mask," one 24-year old Beijing
woman surnamed Cao told Reuters.
It's the second time Beijing's health authorities have
relaxed guidelines on mask wearing in the capital, which has
largely returned to normal after two rounds of lockdowns brought
it to a standstill.
Beijing's municipal Centers for Disease Control first said
residents could go without masks in outdoor areas in late April,
though the rules were swiftly reversed in June after a new
outbreak in a large wholesale market in the city's south.
China has reported no new locally transmitted cases on the
mainland for five days after successfully controlling flare ups
in the capital, Xinjiang and elsewhere.
Experts say the key to the country's success in controlling
the disease has been the strict enforcement of local rules,
including wearing masks, mandatory home quarantine and
participating in mass testing.
Authorities reported 22 imported cases in the mainland on
for Aug. 20, and has closed its borders to most non-Chinese
citizens. The country has reported a total of 84,917 cases since
the outbreak began.
