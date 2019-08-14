Log in
Beijingwest Industries International : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

08/14/2019 | 04:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

京 西 重 工 國 際 有 限 公 司

BEIJINGWEST INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2339)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of BeijingWest Industries International Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Rooms 1005- 06, 10th Floor, Harcourt House, 39 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Monday, 26 August 2019, for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if appropriate.

By Order of the Board

BeijingWest Industries International Limited

Jiang Yunan

Chairman

14 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Jiang Yunan (Chairman), Mr. Chen Zhouping (Managing Director), Mr. Li Shaofeng (Executive Director), Mr. Thomas P Gold (Executive Director), Mr. Zhang Yaochun (Non-executive Director), Mr. Tam King Ching, Kenny (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Yip Kin Man, Raymond (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Chan Pat Lam (Independent Non-executive Director).

Disclaimer

Beijingwest Industries International Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 08:56:06 UTC
