Beijingwest Industries International : INSIDE INFORMATION (in PDF)

京 西 重 工 國 際 有 限 公 司

BEIJINGWEST INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2339)

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by BeijingWest Industries International Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) of Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the Board with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Management Accounts") and other information currently available to the Board, it is expected that the consolidated net profit of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 would increase by over 40% as compared to that for the same period last year. Nevertheless, it is expected that the profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 would decrease by over 20% as compared to that for the same period last year.

The overall increase in the consolidated net profit of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is primarily attributable to the following factors:

1. in the first half of 2019, the Group no longer recorded the operating results of BWI (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("BWI Shanghai"). The business of BWI Shanghai recorded an operating loss in the first half of 2018 due to changes in the market conditions in China. In order to mitigate the adverse effect caused by BWI Shanghai on the Group's performance and better concentrate the Group's resources to develop our other businesses, the Group disposed of its 51% interest in BWI Shanghai (the "Disposal"), which was completed in August 2018. After completion of the Disposal, the results of BWI Shanghai were no longer consolidated with that of the Group. Details of the Disposal are disclosed in the Company's circular dated 10 July 2018 and announcements dated 26

July 2018 and 28 August 2018; and

1