Beijingwest Industries International : RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS AND LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

京 西 重 工 國 際 有 限 公 司
BEIJINGWEST INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2339)
RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS
AND
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS
The board of directors (the "Board") of BeijingWest Industries International Limited (the "Company") announces that:-
-
Mr. Li Shaofeng ("Mr. Li") has resigned as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 27 November 2019 and will ipso facto cease to act as a member of the Executive Committee of the Company from the same date; and
-
Mr. Zhang Yaochun ("Mr. Zhang") has resigned as a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 27 November 2019 and will ipso facto cease to act as a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company from the same date.
Mr. Li resigned as director due to his other business engagements, and Mr. Zhang resigned as director due to his retirement. Each of Mr. Li and Mr. Zhang has confirmed that he did not have any disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank both Mr. Li and Mr. Zhang for their invaluable contributions to the Board during their tenure of service in the Company.
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
With effect from 27 November 2019, the members of the Board and the memberships of the four Board committees of the Company will be as follows:
- 1 -
Members of the Board
Executive Directors
Mr. Jiang Yunan (Chairman)
Mr. Chen Zhouping (Managing Director)
Mr. Thomas P Gold
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Tam King Ching, Kenny
Mr. Yip Kin Man, Raymond
Mr. Chan Pat Lam
Memberships of the four Board committees
|
Board Committee
|
Executive
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jiang Yunan
|
C
|
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chen Zhouping
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thomas P Gold
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tam King Ching, Kenny
|
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yip Kin Man, Raymond
|
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chan Pat Lam
|
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committees
M Member of the relevant Board committees
By Order of the Board
BeijingWest Industries International Limited
Jiang Yunan
Chairman
26 November 2019
- 2 -
