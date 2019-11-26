Beijingwest Industries International : RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS AND LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

京 西 重 工 國 際 有 限 公 司

BEIJINGWEST INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2339)

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

AND

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

The board of directors (the "Board") of BeijingWest Industries International Limited (the "Company") announces that:-

Mr. Li Shaofeng ("Mr. Li") has resigned as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 27 November 2019 and will ipso facto cease to act as a member of the Executive Committee of the Company from the same date; and Mr. Zhang Yaochun ("Mr. Zhang") has resigned as a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 27 November 2019 and will ipso facto cease to act as a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company from the same date.

Mr. Li resigned as director due to his other business engagements, and Mr. Zhang resigned as director due to his retirement. Each of Mr. Li and Mr. Zhang has confirmed that he did not have any disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank both Mr. Li and Mr. Zhang for their invaluable contributions to the Board during their tenure of service in the Company.

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

With effect from 27 November 2019, the members of the Board and the memberships of the four Board committees of the Company will be as follows:

- 1 -