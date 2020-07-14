Being Hemp :™ Launches Proprietary Nano CBD Products Specifically Formulated to Target Women's Health, Wellness and Beauty Needs

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Being HempTM, the makers of THC-free CBD products formulated doctors to specifically address women's unique health, wellness and beauty needs, today launched a line of products designed to deliver pure, powerful results for female consumers – an anti-aging skin care system, five condition-specific tinctures, and the first-ever apple cider vinegar gummies featuring high-absorption Nano CBD.

All Being Hemp's products are hemp-derived with higher CBD levels per serving and incorporate patented Nano technology to increase bioavailability, meaning that more CBD is delivered to the needs of the consumer faster and with longer-lasting impact. The Nano CBD feature, combined with key vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids and time-tested organic botanicals, dramatically increase the products' ability to deliver natural, targeted and effective results for women.

"There is a big difference between marketing existing CBD products to women and creating physician-formulated products that meet women's specific needs," said Liz Gagnon, Director of Communications for Being Hemp. "As we looked at the landscape of CBD products, we found that women are looking for CBD products that speak directly to their concerns and that they can trust to work as advertised. We're confident that Being Hemp products will deliver the pure, powerful results that women expect and deserve."

Product Launch Summary

Being Hemp Apple Cider Vinegar Nano CBD Gummies: The first of their kind, these watermelon-flavored apple cider vinegar (ACV) gummies support overall health and well-being, offering 350mg of ACV and 25mg of Nano CBD per gummie – more than twice the CBD of most other gummies. ACV is commonly used as a natural appetite suppressant and is known for various healthful properties, including antimicrobial and antioxidant effects. Evidence suggests it may offer additional health benefits, such as aiding weight loss, reducing cholesterol, lowering blood sugar levels, and improving the symptoms of diabetes.

The Being Hemp Anti-Aging Skin Care System: This doctor-formulated, three-product system utilizes the most advanced dermatological science plus proven natural ingredients to achieve timeless results for women of every age and skin type. All three "clean label" products are hypoallergenic, sulfate-free, and synthetic fragrance-free, and include superior-absorbing Nano CBD to restore cellular balance and reduce puffiness, as well as Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate and reduce lines and wrinkles.

Beautiful Age-Defying Serum, a light, silky cream to leave skin looking youthful and healthy with real and lasting benefits that start at the cellular level to fuel regeneration and visibly defy the signs of aging. The serum features Collagen to dramatically improve skin elasticity; Saw Palmetto to trigger enzyme production; and, Vitamins A and B support to cell rejuvenation.

Beautiful Day Crème, a superior moisturizer that protects skin from the damage caused by sun exposure and airborne free radicals without leaving an oily residue or clogging pores. Formulated to give make-up incredible staying power, it features Vitamin E and Rose Hip Oil to improve elasticity and minimize the signs of aging, as well as Titanium Oxide to naturally protects against harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Beautiful Night Crème, a skin-pampering formulation to reverse daytime damage. Made with a relaxing lavender scent and a hint of vanilla, it features Vitamin A to fuel cell regeneration and Rosehip Oil to improve elasticity and minimize the signs of aging.

All three products are packaged in an innovative, airless pump jar that protects product purity and integrity while providing 1-finger dispensing convenience.

Being Hemp Tinctures: These five, condition-specific, gluten-free formulations deliver 50 mg of Nano CBD per 1ml serving. Each includes Omega 3-6-9, Vitamins C and D, Zinc and Theanine, a Green Tea extract.

Restful, a sleep formula with Melatonin and Lavender;

Immune, an immune booster with Turmeric and Elderberry;

Serene, a stress and anxiety formula with Bacopa and Limonene;

Centered, a PMS/mood formula with Ashwagandha and Evening Primrose; and

Harmony, a hormone balance formula with St. John's Wort and Black Cohosh Root.

All Being Hemp products are crafted in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistency, safety, quality control and reliability for every batch. The company uses only the most reputable third-party testing labs to verify all product ingredients and potencies for every batch. The Certificate of Analysis (COA) for any Being Hemp product can be viewed online.





About Being Hemp

Being Hemp is committed to a singular and simple mission: Enriching the lives of women everywhere by enhancing their well-being with incredibly effective products made wholly for women. Made with time-tested botanicals, the company's proprietary formulations feature pure, nanotized CBD that delivers 18 times greater absorption for superior effectiveness. Its patented Nano process encapsulates CBD molecules to increase absorption via the Endocannabinoid system and dramatically improve survival rate in the digestive system. Being Hemp's six-member Advisory Board is comprised women professionals drawn from the medical, nutrition, and business fields. Being Hemp donates a portion of all sales to support its philanthropic partner, Bottomless Closet, to advance the group's mission of supporting disadvantaged women by giving them the tools and resources they need to enter the workforce and achieve success.

