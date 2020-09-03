Log in
Beitel Group : Acquired Chestnut Ridge Apartments in Louisville, KY

09/03/2020 | 03:24pm EDT

Beitel Group, a NY-based single-family office, has acquired Chestnut Ridge Apartments, a 384-unit apartment complex in Louisville, Kentucky.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005823/en/

Chestnut Ridge Apartments (Photo: Business Wire)

Chestnut Ridge Apartments (Photo: Business Wire)

The Property

Chestnut Ridge Apartments consists of 12 3-story brick buildings containing 369,792 square feet and features numerous floorplans that offer 1, 2, and 3-bedroom options. Surrounded by restaurants, retail, entertainment, and some of the best parks in the area, Chestnut Ridge offers a small town feel that caters to the work/live/play lifestyle. The property is located just off Taylorsville Road in the historic Jeffersontown, Kentucky, a high-growth submarket in Louisville’s affluent east end.

The nearby Gaslight Square District is a thriving and growing modern town square that blends seamlessly with its historic roots. The brick lined sidewalks with working gaslights are home to a vibrant restaurant, retail, and art scene. The annual Gaslight Festival is an 8-day event that brings in over 200,000 people to the area.

Beitel Group

www.beitel.com

A NY-based family office focused on the acquisition and development of multifamily and commercial properties nationwide while pursuing a value-add strategy. Beitel currently owns and operates a multifamily portfolio spanning nine states, consisting of 8,000+ units.


© Business Wire 2020
