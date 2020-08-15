Log in
Beitel Group : Acquired a Portfolio of 966 Multifamily Units in St. Charles, MO and Ft. Wayne, IN

08/15/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

Beitel Group acquired a portfolio of 966 multifamily units in St. Charles, MO and Ft. Wayne, IN for a purchase price of $135 Million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200815005001/en/

Villages of Bogey Hills, St. Charles, MO (Photo: Business Wire)

Villages of Bogey Hills, St. Charles, MO (Photo: Business Wire)

Properties:

Villages of Bogey Hills, St. Charles, MO
Villages of Bogey Hills is a 486-unit premier garden-style and townhome community built in 1985 and located in St. Charles, Missouri, which continues to be one of the fastest growing counties in the United States. The property overlooks and adjoins Bogey Hills Country Club, voted the #1 country club in St. Charles. Bogey Hills also adjoins the two largest grocery chains in St. Louis, plus restaurants, home improvement stores, pharmacies, and medical facilities. Lindenwood University and Old Town St. Charles Riverfront, a historic entertainment district, are located 1.5 miles from Villages of Bogey Hills.

Woodbridge Apartments, Ft. Wayne, IN
Woodbridge is a 450-unit apartment community located in Fort Wayne’s popular northern suburb. Woodbridge is located directly on Fort Wayne’s popular River Greenway, which offers miles of walking, biking, hiking and provides connectivity to the city’s best parks and trailways. The top three employers in Fort Wayne are two large healthcare networks, Parkview and Lutheran, followed by the Fort Wayne Community Schools, all of which are close to Woodridge.

Beitel Group:
www.beitel.com
A NY-based family office focused on the acquisition and development of multifamily and commercial properties nationwide while pursuing a value-add strategy. Beitel currently owns and operates a multifamily portfolio spanning nine states, consisting of 8,000+ units.


© Business Wire 2020
