Beitel Group : and The Scharf Group Acquired a 400 Unit Apartment Complex in Louisville, KY

Beitel Group and The Scharf Group, both NY-based single-family offices, have acquired a 400 unit apartment complex in Louisville, Kentucky.

Beitel Group

A NY-based family office focused on the acquisition and development of multifamily and commercial properties nationwide while pursuing a value-add strategy. Beitel currently owns and operates a multifamily portfolio spanning nine states, consisting of 8,000+ units.

The Scharf Group

A NY-based fourth generation family office; owner, developer, and operator of a large portfolio of commercial, multifamily, healthcare & senior housing properties nationwide.

