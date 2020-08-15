Belarus leader appeals to Russia as pressure to quit grows

* Lukashenko says he needs to contact Putin
* Long-time Belarus leader claimed disputed election win
* Calls to step down growing after week of protests
* Lukashenko says threat extends behind Belarus's borders
MINSK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander
Lukashenko on Saturday issued an appeal to long-term ally Russia
as he faced growing pressure to step down following a disputed
election that has triggered protests at home and condemnation
abroad.
Lukashenko is grappling with the biggest challenge to his
26-year rule as tens of thousands of people have taken to the
streets accusing him of rigging last Sunday's presidential
election, and calling for him to step down.
He suggested that the impact of the protests might spill
beyond Belarus's borders.
"There is a need to contact (Russian President Vladimir)
Putin so that I can talk to him now, because it is not a threat
to just Belarus anymore," Lukashenko said, according to state
news agency Belta.
"Defending Belarus today is no less than defending our
entire space, the union state... Those who roam the streets,
most of them do not understand this."
Citing Belarusian media, Interfax said Lukashenko had
discussed the situation with Putin in a telephone call. The
Russian news agency gave no details.
The European Union is gearing up to impose new sanctions on
Belarus in response to a bloody crackdown in which at least two
protesters have been killed and thousands detained, while the
leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania called on Belarus to
conduct new "free and fair" elections.
Opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya,
who fled to neighbouring Lithuania on Tuesday, has called for
more protests and an election recount.
Crowds gathered in Minsk again on Saturday to lay flowers
where one of the protesters was killed this week.
Russia sees Belarus as a strategic buffer against NATO and
the EU, but ties between the two countries had been under strain
before the election.
Moscow scaled back financial support to Minsk and Lukashenko
rejected Russian calls for closer political and economic union.
Lukashenko has accused the protesters of being in league
with foreign backers, and warned Belarusians to stay at home to
avoid becoming "cannon fodder".
Moscow this week also accused unnamed countries of "outside
meddling" in Belarus.
Russia has been wary of unrest on its borders since
governments fell in Georgia's 2003 Rose Revolution, Ukraine's
2003-04 Orange Revolution and Kyiv's 2014 Maidan protests -
events in which it says the West backed the protesters.
(Additional reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow; Andrius Sytas
in Vilnius and Ilya Zhegulev in Kyiv; writing by Matthias
Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)