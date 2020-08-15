Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Belarus leader appeals to Russia as pressure to quit grows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 06:45am EDT

* Lukashenko says he needs to contact Putin

* Long-time Belarus leader claimed disputed election win

* Calls to step down growing after week of protests

* Lukashenko says threat extends behind Belarus's borders

MINSK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday issued an appeal to long-term ally Russia as he faced growing pressure to step down following a disputed election that has triggered protests at home and condemnation abroad.

Lukashenko is grappling with the biggest challenge to his 26-year rule as tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets accusing him of rigging last Sunday's presidential election, and calling for him to step down.

He suggested that the impact of the protests might spill beyond Belarus's borders.

"There is a need to contact (Russian President Vladimir) Putin so that I can talk to him now, because it is not a threat to just Belarus anymore," Lukashenko said, according to state news agency Belta.

"Defending Belarus today is no less than defending our entire space, the union state... Those who roam the streets, most of them do not understand this."

Citing Belarusian media, Interfax said Lukashenko had discussed the situation with Putin in a telephone call. The Russian news agency gave no details.

The European Union is gearing up to impose new sanctions on Belarus in response to a bloody crackdown in which at least two protesters have been killed and thousands detained, while the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania called on Belarus to conduct new "free and fair" elections.

Opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to neighbouring Lithuania on Tuesday, has called for more protests and an election recount.

Crowds gathered in Minsk again on Saturday to lay flowers where one of the protesters was killed this week.

Russia sees Belarus as a strategic buffer against NATO and the EU, but ties between the two countries had been under strain before the election.

Moscow scaled back financial support to Minsk and Lukashenko rejected Russian calls for closer political and economic union.

Lukashenko has accused the protesters of being in league with foreign backers, and warned Belarusians to stay at home to avoid becoming "cannon fodder".

Moscow this week also accused unnamed countries of "outside meddling" in Belarus.

Russia has been wary of unrest on its borders since governments fell in Georgia's 2003 Rose Revolution, Ukraine's 2003-04 Orange Revolution and Kyiv's 2014 Maidan protests - events in which it says the West backed the protesters. (Additional reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow; Andrius Sytas in Vilnius and Ilya Zhegulev in Kyiv; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ORANGE -1.09% 9.906 Real-time Quote.-24.50%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 72.877 Delayed Quote.17.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:01aDebenhams appoints advisers to draw up plans for possible liquidation
RE
07:18aCalifornia Coronavirus Cases Surpass 600,000, as U.S. Total Breaks 5.3 Million -- Update
DJ
07:02aVietnam reports 21 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths
RE
07:02aVietnam reports 21 more covid-19 infections, two deaths on saturday
RE
06:45aTaiwan's China-friendly opposition routed in mayoral by-election
RE
06:45aBelarus leader appeals to Russia as pressure to quit grows
RE
06:43aTunisian economy shrank 21.6% in second quarter of 2020
RE
06:31aZimbabwe's July y/y inflation at 837.5%
RE
06:28aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Greets the Nation on the 74th Independence Day
PU
05:06aIndonesia reports 2,354 new coronavirus cases, 50 more deaths
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : China's CATL is developing new EV battery with no nickel, cobalt, executive says
2APPLE INC. : Epic Games wins support from 'Fortnite' gamers, firms on Apple standoff
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon Faces Canada Antitrust Probe -- WSJ
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa cabin crew union members back cost cut deal
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. TikTok operations within 90 days

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group