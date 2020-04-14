Belcampo : Meat Co. Appoints New Senior Vice President of Sales to Executive Leadership Team

Belcampo, pioneer of hyper-sustainable organic, grass-fed and -finished, Certified Humane meats, broths and jerky, today announced that Heather Cooper has been appointed to its executive team as senior vice president of sales. Joining Belcampo from Kite Hill, Cooper brings over 20 years of experience in the better-for-you consumer packaged goods industry to Belcampo, with expertise in scaling businesses and helping them expand broadly in a sustainable way.

“As we lean into retail sales, Heather fills a crucial executive role: leading our CPG grocery portfolio and developing strong collaborative relationships with retail partners,” said Anya Fernald, co-founder and CEO at Belcampo. “We’re excited to take our company to the next level with Heather’s proven track record in this space and to have her values-aligned vision on our team.”

Prior to joining Belcampo, Cooper served as vice president of sales at Kite Hill. There she more than tripled national retail sales and managed retail accounts such as Costco, Target, Sprouts and Albertson’s, as well as distributor relationships. She also previously held sales and marketing roles at Bell Sports, Clif Bar, Seventh Generation and L’Oréal.

Belcampo is on a mission to revolutionize the meat industry from the inside out for the well-being of people, the planet and animals by building a supply chain that produces meat with Certified Humane, regenerative and climate-positive farming practices resulting in healthier meat products. Belcampo raises many of its animals on its own USDA Certified Organic farms in California (on 25,000 acres of pristine farmland) using Certified Humane and regenerative farming techniques and sources from partner farms that utilize the same guidelines. The animals are processed onsite at its own USDA-inspected, Certified Humane processing facility that integrates a strict coding system that allows full traceability from animal birth to butchery to your plate. Its CPG grocery portfolio includes a variety of beef, poultry, pork and lamb cuts, bone broths and snacks, including whole cuts of beef such as Ribeye, New York Steak and Tri-Tip, ground beef, pork and lamb, beef jerky, sausages, whole Cornish chickens, smoked bacon, eggs, salami and bone broths.

Belcampo’s successful restaurant and butcher shop items expanded into retail in early 2019, quickly gaining consumer traction and loyalty, and becoming top performing SKUs in each category. Following this success, Belcampo is planning to expand into 250 retail locations in 2020 and over 1,000 in 2021. Today, Belcampo’s meats, broths and jerkies are available at select retailers on the West Coast, in its restaurants and butcheries in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York, N.Y., and online at www.belcampo.com.

For sales inquiries, please contact Cooper at hc@belcampo.com. For more information about Belcampo, please visit www.belcampo.com.

About Belcampo

