Belden Named 2018 Finalist for U.S. Chamber Foundation Corporate Citizenship Award

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation today named Belden Inc. a finalist in the 2018 Corporate Citizenship Awards, Best Community Improvement Category in recognition of the Pathways to Employment Program.

The Citizens Awards honors excellence in corporate citizenship. Over the past 19 years, some of the most accomplished social and community initiatives within the business sector have been recognized through the Citizens Awards.

“We are proud that Pathways to Employment has received recognition for the 2018 Citizen Award,” said John Stroup, President, CEO and Chairman of Belden Inc. “We know that Belden is not unique in facing workplace challenges exacerbated by substance abuse. Our hope and our goal in sharing our experiences is to be a resource for organizations and communities impacted by addiction.”

Pathways to Employment is a community-based solution blending drug rehabilitation with the promise of employment for workers willing to lead drug-free lives. Begun as a pilot in February 2018, 20 participants have joined the program, of which 11 have completed treatment and are employed at Belden’s Richmond, Indiana manufacturing plant in various safety-conscious and machine operating roles. The program is supported by key community partnerships including Manpower Richmond, Ivy Tech Community College, Meridian Health Services and Centerstone Indiana.

“The fact that people can see themselves succeeding in work as they also succeed in therapy and self-understanding is powerful,” said Dr. Mitch Rosenthal, founder of the Phoenix House and partner in developing the Pathways to Employment program.

Dr. Jennifer Walthall, Secretary, Indiana Family and Social Services Administration added, "It is encouraging and inspiring to see an organization embrace the hope of recovery so firmly and incorporate it into its operations. With companies like Belden showing the way, Indiana communities can continue to be drivers of economic growth while simultaneously combatting the scourge of addiction."

In order to scale the program to different organizations and regions, the company is developing the “Belden Blueprint,” a tool for organizations to implement similar programs in communities impacted by addiction, without compromising on the need for a drug-free workforce.

Following the positive results of the pilot, Belden is currently looking to expand the program into some of its other U.S. locations. The company is also working with a healthcare provider in the Midwest and a major industry peer to share best practices and help them replicate a similar program in their operating areas.

For more information about the program, visit www.belden.com/pathways-to-employment.

The winners of the 2018 Citizens Awards will be announced on November 15 at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. To learn more about the awards program, click here.

About Belden

Belden Inc., a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today’s applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has almost 10,000 employees globally, and manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.

About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is dedicated to strengthening America’s long-term competitiveness. We educate the public on the conditions necessary for business and communities to thrive, how business positively impacts communities, and emerging issues and creative solutions that will shape the future.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.

Belden, Belden Sending All The Right Signals, the Belden logo and Pathways to Employment are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark or service mark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005731/en/