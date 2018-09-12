Belden Named 2018 Finalist for U.S. Chamber Foundation Corporate Citizenship Award

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation today named Belden Inc. a
finalist in the 2018 Corporate Citizenship Awards, Best Community
Improvement Category in recognition of the Pathways
to Employment Program.
The Citizens Awards honors excellence in corporate citizenship. Over the
past 19 years, some of the most accomplished social and community
initiatives within the business sector have been recognized through the
Citizens Awards.
“We are proud that Pathways to Employment has received recognition for
the 2018 Citizen Award,” said John Stroup, President, CEO and Chairman
of Belden Inc. “We know that Belden is not unique in facing workplace
challenges exacerbated by substance abuse. Our hope and our goal in
sharing our experiences is to be a resource for organizations and
communities impacted by addiction.”
Pathways to Employment is a community-based solution blending drug
rehabilitation with the promise of employment for workers willing to
lead drug-free lives. Begun as a pilot in February 2018, 20 participants
have joined the program, of which 11 have completed treatment and are
employed at Belden’s Richmond, Indiana manufacturing plant in various
safety-conscious and machine operating roles. The program is supported
by key community partnerships including Manpower Richmond, Ivy Tech
Community College, Meridian Health Services and Centerstone Indiana.
“The fact that people can see themselves succeeding in work as they also
succeed in therapy and self-understanding is powerful,” said Dr. Mitch
Rosenthal, founder of the Phoenix House and partner in developing the
Pathways to Employment program.
Dr. Jennifer Walthall, Secretary, Indiana Family and Social Services
Administration added, "It is encouraging and inspiring to see an
organization embrace the hope of recovery so firmly and incorporate it
into its operations. With companies like Belden showing the way, Indiana
communities can continue to be drivers of economic growth while
simultaneously combatting the scourge of addiction."
In order to scale the program to different organizations and regions,
the company is developing the “Belden Blueprint,” a tool for
organizations to implement similar programs in communities impacted by
addiction, without compromising on the need for a drug-free workforce.
Following the positive results of the pilot, Belden is currently looking
to expand the program into some of its other U.S. locations. The company
is also working with a healthcare provider in the Midwest and a major
industry peer to share best practices and help them replicate a similar
program in their operating areas.
For more information about the program, visit www.belden.com/pathways-to-employment.
The winners of the 2018 Citizens Awards will be announced on November 15
at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. To learn more about the awards
program, click
here.
