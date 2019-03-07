Belden's Innovative Talent Management Approach Receives St. Louis Business Journal's Inaugural HR Award

Belden Inc., a global leader in signal transmission and security
solutions for mission-critical application in enterprise and industrial
markets, was recognized today by the St. Louis Business Journal
in the publication’s HR Awards for its innovative approach to talent
management and succession planning. The inaugural awards recognize the
important work individuals, companies and organizations do in the field
of human resources to make St. Louis-area firms and organizations
successful.
As a fast-paced, results-oriented company committed to the setting of
transparent goals that drive performance improvements, Belden has
developed and implemented a unique talent strategy and succession
management plan that mirrors its rigor around financial and operational
performance. Its goal is to attract, develop and retain strong talent.
To date, Belden has seen tremendous impact on everything from employee
morale to the bottom line. Seventy-eight percent of succession positions
are filled internally and 95 percent of the talent pool is retained.
Most importantly, the system has resulted in 50 percent hiring
productivity gains by promoting from within.
The talent management plan includes leveraging the full breadth of the
company to maintain the growth and flow of high-potential talent to key
roles and business units.
Belden tracks readiness in three-year increments, from a high potential
new hire to “ready now” for a succession role. Each role or
developmental assignment is approximately 2-3 years in duration to
challenge and grow employees at pace towards a succession position.
“At Belden, succession planning isn’t a big annual event; it is a daily
operating practice,” said Dean McKenna, Senior Vice President Human
Resources at Belden Inc. “Observing, tracking and analyzing performance
is a key expectation for all our leaders, but especially for those who
manage people in the talent pipeline.”
To ensure proper coverage for all succession positions, Belden maintains
a deep bench of talent. The company tracks potential successors up to
six years prior to them assuming those roles, as well as high potentials
who are more than six years away from being ready. Armed with
assumptions about turnover, velocity and conversion rate of successors
and high potentials, the company calculates the talent pool size and mix.
“To win in business, you need to keep score – and that’s what we do.
This includes keeping score on how well we use our hiring opportunities
and how well we develop talent,” said Tracey Grimshaw, Vice President
Human Resources. “Succession planning is important, but its execution of
the plan that delivers results.”
To learn more about Belden’s approach to talent management, please
visit: https://www.belden.com/about/careers
About Belden
Belden Inc., a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end signal
transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio
designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of
industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at
reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data,
audio and video needed for today’s applications, Belden is at the center
of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the
company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities
in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit
us at www.belden.com
or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.
Belden, Belden Sending All The Right Signals and the Belden logo are
trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its
affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions.
Belden and other parties may also have trademark or service mark rights
in other terms used herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005465/en/