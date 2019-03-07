Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Belden's Innovative Talent Management Approach Receives St. Louis Business Journal's Inaugural HR Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 10:33am EST

Belden Inc., a global leader in signal transmission and security solutions for mission-critical application in enterprise and industrial markets, was recognized today by the St. Louis Business Journal in the publication’s HR Awards for its innovative approach to talent management and succession planning. The inaugural awards recognize the important work individuals, companies and organizations do in the field of human resources to make St. Louis-area firms and organizations successful.

As a fast-paced, results-oriented company committed to the setting of transparent goals that drive performance improvements, Belden has developed and implemented a unique talent strategy and succession management plan that mirrors its rigor around financial and operational performance. Its goal is to attract, develop and retain strong talent.

To date, Belden has seen tremendous impact on everything from employee morale to the bottom line. Seventy-eight percent of succession positions are filled internally and 95 percent of the talent pool is retained. Most importantly, the system has resulted in 50 percent hiring productivity gains by promoting from within.

The talent management plan includes leveraging the full breadth of the company to maintain the growth and flow of high-potential talent to key roles and business units.

Belden tracks readiness in three-year increments, from a high potential new hire to “ready now” for a succession role. Each role or developmental assignment is approximately 2-3 years in duration to challenge and grow employees at pace towards a succession position.

“At Belden, succession planning isn’t a big annual event; it is a daily operating practice,” said Dean McKenna, Senior Vice President Human Resources at Belden Inc. “Observing, tracking and analyzing performance is a key expectation for all our leaders, but especially for those who manage people in the talent pipeline.”

To ensure proper coverage for all succession positions, Belden maintains a deep bench of talent. The company tracks potential successors up to six years prior to them assuming those roles, as well as high potentials who are more than six years away from being ready. Armed with assumptions about turnover, velocity and conversion rate of successors and high potentials, the company calculates the talent pool size and mix.

“To win in business, you need to keep score – and that’s what we do. This includes keeping score on how well we use our hiring opportunities and how well we develop talent,” said Tracey Grimshaw, Vice President Human Resources. “Succession planning is important, but its execution of the plan that delivers results.”

To learn more about Belden’s approach to talent management, please visit: https://www.belden.com/about/careers

About Belden

Belden Inc., a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today’s applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.

Belden, Belden Sending All The Right Signals and the Belden logo are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark or service mark rights in other terms used herein.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:59aGENTING BERHAD : Chatsworth man in court for double hijacking
AQ
10:59aSASFIN : partners with Hello Paisa to revolutionise the SA banking experience
AQ
10:58aGALLIFORD TRY : Supporting apprenticeships through our projects
PU
10:58aNATIONAL GRID : Announces Acquisition of Leading Renewable Energy Developer
PU
10:58aAI HARDWARE SUMMIT : launches in Beijing, following sell out in USA
BU
10:58aALGOMAIZER : IDF position near Security Fence fired on – No casualties reported
AQ
10:57aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Egypt highlights success stories of Egyptian women on International Women's Day
AQ
10:57aNATIONAL PRESS CLUB : Fights Effort To Deport Award-Winning Reporter
PR
10:57aMAXR DEADLINE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Maxar Technologies Inc. Investors of Important March 15th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – MAXR
GL
10:56aICICI BANK : CBI seeks additional documents from ICICI Bank in Videocon loan default case
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : hit by Brexit effect on housing market
3AVIVA : AVIVA : to change dividend plans under new CEO
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading ..
5CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.