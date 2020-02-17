Log in
Belfonti Companies : Announces Two Events To Be Held By Kids for Kids, Dancing for Life

02/17/2020 | 01:51pm EST

NORTH HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Belfonti Companies has always supported local and national charities.  One of the local charities it has supported for over 25 years is Kids for Kids, Dancing for Life, Inc. 

Kids for Kids is a non-profit fund-raising 501(C)3 corporation based in North Haven, Connecticut which raises funds for children in medical or financial need. Established in 1994, the group has raised well over $2 million for local causes.  Michael Belfonti, the CEO of Belfonti Companies, served as one of the very first board member for KFK back in 1994, and he continues to support the group today.

KFK's President Richard Branigan said, "Michael Belfonti and his staff were instrumental when KFK was first created.  We are grateful to him and to so many others like him – board members, dance teachers, choreographers, studio owners, and of course our youth dancers - who all had the vision and desire to help sick and hungry kids in our local communities."

"Why do we do this?  Because kids are in need, and because we can," added Mr. Branigan.

KFK will hold two events in 2020, both hosted by North Haven High School:  a premiere charitable dance competition on April 17-19; and a Christmas show / toy drive on December 5 which will be organized in conjunction with the New Haven Marine Corps Cadets for the benefit of New Haven area children.  For more information, or to donate to the cause, please visit KFK's website www.kfkdancingforlife.org

About Belfonti Companies:  Belfonti Companies, headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut, actively pursues real estate development and investment opportunities throughout the United States and internationally. Michael Belfonti, the company's founder, president and CEO, has always believed in acquiring real estate on the basis of its profit- making potential, and it is precisely this philosophy that has enabled Belfonti Companies, LLC to successfully own and manage millions of square feet of real estate over the years.  At the present time the group's portfolio contains a wide variety of assets, including approximately 3,000 residential apartment units and nearly one million square feet of office buildings, retail centers, and industrial parks.

Belfonti Companies, LLC
Phone: (203) 230-1600
Fax: (203) 281-3366

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belfonti-companies-announces-two-events-to-be-held-by-kids-for-kids-dancing-for-life-301006132.html

SOURCE Belfonti Companies


© PRNewswire 2020
