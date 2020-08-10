Log in
Belgard :® Celebrates National S'mores Day With Fire Pit Giveaway

08/10/2020 | 05:02am EDT

North America’s Leading Outdoor Living Company to Give Away Fire Pit Kit and Two Adirondack Chairs

Belgard®, the leader in outdoor living essentials for the patio and beyond, celebrates National S’mores Day with its annual giveaway, open for entries from August 10 to August 31. Homeowners across the U.S. and Canada can enter for the chance to win the perfect focal point for any backyard – a Belgard Fire Pit Kit and two Adirondack chairs. Now open, eligible homeowners can submit their entry at Belgard.com/Smores for a chance to win.

“As we’ve witnessed over the past few months, homeowners are excited to enhance their outdoor living space by creating relaxing, inviting and dynamic places to gather. We’re proud to host the annual Belgard National S’mores Day giveaway and award a lucky homeowner with one of Belgard’s signature fire pits, fostering an outdoor space that provokes connection between family and friends – something that is more important than ever,” says Julie Scott, senior brand manager at Belgard.

As more homeowners are opting to spend time at home this summer and fall, renovations are top-of-mind. COVID-19 has heavily impacted the home improvement industry, showing an uptick in Google searches for phases such as “remodeling” and “contractors near me.” Fire pits not only offer benefits from an aesthetic standpoint, they boost functionality of an outdoor space by extending the hours of the day and season that space can be used. As they offer light and warmth, homeowners can spend more time outside at night and into cooler months comfortably.

To learn more, enter the giveaway, discover ways to create an ideal outdoor living space or access unique s’mores recipes, visit Belgard.com/Smores.

About Belgard®

Belgard, part of Oldcastle APG, offers a complete collection of paver and wall products for outdoor living spaces, walkways, driveways, parking areas and retaining walls. Available in a range of styles, premium Belgard products have been found in America’s finest homes and award-winning commercial and retail properties since 1995. For more information, visit Belgard.com or call 1-877-Belgard (235-4273).

Oldcastle APG is part of CRH’s Building Products division.

CRH is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.90,000 people at c.3,700 operating locations in 32 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, the largest heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH’s American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE.


© Business Wire 2020
