Belgard :® Kicks off Summer With National Grilling Giveaway

North America’s Leading Outdoor Living Company to Award a Bordeaux Grill Island Kit, 12-month Subscription to Omaha Steaks® Monthly Steak Box to Lucky Homeowner

Belgard®, the leader in outdoor living essentials for the patio and beyond, calls on all grillmasters and homeowners to kick off its annual Summer Grilling Giveaway, open for entries from June 20 to July 31. Homeowners across the U.S. can enter for a chance to win a Belgard Bordeaux Grill Island Kit, 12-month subscription to Omaha Steaks® Monthly Steak Box and gourmet grilling accessories to upgrade their backyard grilling experience. Now open, eligible homeowners can submit their entry at Belgard.com/Grill for a chance to win.

“With people spending more time at home and in their outdoor living spaces, homeowners are looking for exterior upgrades that will boost their mood, provide useable space and create a more social atmosphere. A new grill island can provide a functional and inviting space to gather with close friends and family. This year’s giveaway is extremely relevant as we all look for ways to improve our connections and create memories at home for years to come,” says Julie Scott, senior brand manager at Belgard.

Homeowners can develop healthy habits this summer by going outside to enjoy the warmer weather. Shown to reduce stress, enhance creativity and clarity of thought as well as improve overall well-being, connecting with nature can be supported through developing a thoughtful outdoor living space. Homeowners continue to follow trends focused on the notion of well-sourced ingredients, such as grain-fed beef from Omaha Steaks or cultivating a vegetable and herbs garden, to support at-home grilling while creating a space that focuses on their family’s health and happiness.

“Summer grilling season is the perfect time to get outdoors and enjoy a good meal on the patio,” said Todd Simon, senior vice president and family owner of Omaha Steaks. “With more people spending time at home, it’s a great time to upgrade their backyard grilling experience, and the Summer Grilling Giveaway is the chance to do just that.”

For more information, including how to enter, outdoor living inspiration or the latest grilling recipes from Omaha Steaks, visit Belgard.com/Grill.

About Belgard®

Belgard, part of Oldcastle APG, offers a complete collection of paver and wall products for outdoor living spaces, walkways, driveways, parking areas and retaining walls. Available in a range of styles, premium Belgard products have been found in America’s finest homes and award-winning commercial and retail properties since 1995. For more information, visit Belgard.com or call 1-877-Belgard (235-4273).

Oldcastle APG is part of CRH’s Building Products division.

CRH is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.90,000 people at c.3,700 operating locations in 32 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, the largest heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH’s American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE.

About Omaha Steaks®

Omaha Steaks®, America’s Original Butcher®, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company that markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grain-fed beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation’s largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

