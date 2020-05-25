Belgium Business Sentiment Recovered Slightly in May

By Maria Martinez



Belgium business sentiment rose in May after falling to its lowest ever level in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Business confidence in Belgium rose to minus 34.4 in May from minus 36.1 in April, the National Bank of Belgium said Monday. The outcome was below economists' forecast of minus 22.5 in a survey by Dow Jones Newswires.

"The rise in the business barometer in May is pale in comparison with the dizzying fall in April," the National Bank of Belgium said.

While the improvement is visible in services, where the indicator had plummeted the most in April, business confidence has either contracted further or leveled out in the other sectors of activity.

Company managers regard the current situation as even more worrying than last month, but their three-month outlook is slightly better, the National Bank of Belgium said.

The recovery in the mood in Belgium follows the rebound of the German Ifo business confidence index rising to 79.5 points in May supported by higher business expectations.

