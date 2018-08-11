Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Belize: BWU reaches agreement at Belize Sugar Industries (BSI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 03:25pm CEST

During the month of July, the Belize Workers' Union (BWU) negotiated a 4-year agreement (2018-2022) with a subsidiary of the ASR Group, the Belize Sugar Industries (BSI). The agreement was approved by the membership on 10 July and the new CBA was signed on 23 July.

[Attachment]

Starting in July 2018, the agreement calls for a 10 percent wage increase over the 4-year period (at an annual 2.5 percent) that benefits 142 employees at the BSI Tower Hill factory in Orange Walk and the Slip Dock workers in Corozal. According to the CBA, new employees will be enrolled starting in October 2018 in a defined contribution pension plan, in comparison to the old defined benefit plan and, also, any disciplinary suspension would be paid at half the rate, following the country's legislation. The BWU will next negotiate on behalf of members at the Storage facilities in Belize City.

The ASR Group is the world's largest sugar cane refiner with major operations in North America (Domino Sugar and C&H in the US and Redpath in Canada) and in Europe (the Tate & Lyle Sugars refinery in London, SIDUL in Lisbon, Portugal, and a refinery in Brindisi, Italy). One of the partners in the ASR Group is the Fanjul Corp., that has corporate links with the largest sugar producer in the Dominican Republic, the Central Romana, that is also a huge tourist facility that includes an international airport. The Fanjuls are major actors in the agriculture and real estate sectors in the state of Florida, US.

Disclaimer

IUF Sugar Workers Network published this content on 11 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2018 13:24:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45pDND/CAF DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENCE AND C : Defence Minister to visit Canada’s Arctic
PU
03:25pBELIZE : BWU reaches agreement at Belize Sugar Industries (BSI)
PU
02:48pChinese Banks Revenue up Lending to Buoy Economy in U.S. Trade Fight--Update
DJ
02:35pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : No Deal Brexit is not an Option
PU
02:05pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Fodder import scheme needed sooner rather than later
PU
12:53pChinese Banks Revenue up Lending to Buoy Economy in U.S. Trade Fight
DJ
12:30pTrump Vows to Double Metals Tariffs on Turkey-- 6th Update
DJ
12:27pPAYPAL : Intuit Secures Bitcoin Payment Patent
AQ
11:59aTurkey Crisis Rattles Currency Markets, Pushes Dollar Higher -- 9th Update
DJ
09:55aNASA NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINIST : The Parker Solar Probe Mission
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : What You Need to Know about the Federal EV Tax Credit Phase Out
2BAYER : BAYER : Monsanto ordered to pay $289 million in world's first Roundup cancer trial
3INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Bet Billions That Watson Could Im..
4VF CORPORATION : VF : Looks to Cast Off Lee, Wrangler Brands -- WSJ
5Trump says he will have dinner with Apple CEO Cook on Friday

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.