Bell Direct Deploys FlexTrade OMS

FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade),
a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems,
today announced it is working with Australian-based, online broker Bell
Direct to use FlexOMS
to facilitate Smart Order Router Algo strategies for the Australian
market (ASX
and Chi-X
Australia).
According to Lee Muco, COO of Bell Direct, choosing FlexTrade was a
strategic choice. “We needed a system that would cater to our
existing workflow while also considering the new workflow requirements
of the Australian markets.”
“FlexTrade’s technology fit the bill on all counts and matched our
commitment to provide clients with the best in brokerage services,” added
Muco.
“We are thrilled to partner with Bell Direct,” said Dan Enstedt,
Vice President of Business Development for FlexTrade’s Sydney-based
operations covering Australia and New Zealand. “It is a premier
online brokerage service for the region and we look forward to a
long-term relationship in which FlexTrade’s cutting-edge technology
empowers both firms to grow and expand in the Australian and New Zealand
markets.”
Designed as a global, multi-asset platform, FlexOMS
provides sell-side institutions with a complete end-to-end solution
across multiple desks, trading styles and regions, and streamlines the
trading process from receipt of client orders to the post-trade
analytics of execution.
Muco continued, “One of our primary concerns was finding a firm that
would be there for us as our trading requirements change and increase.
FlexTrade’s platform is scalable, and its exceptional technical
expertise and development capabilities in smart order routing and algo
trading were key factors in our decision to move forward with the system
deployment.”
According to Sandeep Subramani, Pre-Sales and Technical Adviser for
FlexTrade, the flexibility of FlexTrade’s smart order router allows Bell
Direct to fully control the routing sequence they want to target across
both dark and lit venues.
“Different routing configurations can be applied at any level,
allowing for different end-client execution requirements to be met,” said
Subramani. “In addition, we are also excited with plans to provide
Bell Direct with access to international markets as well as increasing
its algorithmic trading capabilities.”
About FlexTrade Systems, Inc.
Founded in 1996, FlexTrade
Systems, Inc. is the industry pioneer in broker-neutral algorithmic
trading platforms for equities, foreign exchange and listed derivatives.
With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, FlexTrade has a
worldwide client base spanning more than 225 buy-side and sell-side
firms, including many of the largest hedge funds, asset managers,
commodity trading advisors, investment banks and institutional brokers.
About Bell Direct
Launched in 2007, Bell Direct is an award-winning online share trading
company backed by brokers, not bankers.
Bell Direct is part of Bell Financial Group (ASX:BFG), a leading
Australian full-service broking and financial advisory firm with a
strong track record of providing high quality, professional advice to
private, institutional and corporate investors.
Bell Direct is committed to making smart traders smarter.
